mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
This Underrated Tea May Be A+ For Stubborn Acne: What The Research Says

This Underrated Tea May Be A+ For Stubborn Acne: What The Research Says

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
This Underrated Tea Can Help Banish Stubborn Breakouts

Image by HELEN RUSHBROOK / Stocksy

April 2, 2021 — 11:08 AM

A derm once suggested I drink spearmint tea for stubborn acne. An organic brew, two cups a day—sip away for glowing skin. It almost sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? (Of course, the advice came alongside a targeted routine for my combination skin, but the added antioxidants don’t hurt.)  

I had to know more—can drinking spearmint tea really manage breakouts? Here’s what the research says. 

Spearmint tea benefits for acne. 

“Spearmint has anti-inflammatory as well as antimicrobial properties, both of which can be helpful for treating acne,” says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. Specifically, the tea contains significant amounts of rosmarinic acid, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory and adaptogenic properties, as well as natural flavonoids like limonene and menthol. All types of acne stem from some sort of inflammation, so it makes sense why people might see success with this anti-inflammatory sip. 

Perhaps what’s most intriguing about spearmint, though, is its potential anti-androgen properties: One randomized controlled trial found that when participants with PCOS consumed spearmint tea twice a day for one month, their total testosterone levels were significantly reduced compared to those who consumed a placebo herbal tea

Considering testosterone is one of the main culprits of hormonal acne (it increases oil production in the skin and causes skin cells to become more "sticky," making it more difficult for them to shed, which then makes it easier for them to clog pores), it’s no wonder spearmint tea has earned derm-rated reviews. 

Advertisement

So does it work?

Here’s the thing: The studies mentioned above, while promising, don’t necessarily speak to acne in particular—we simply need more research to make the final call, even though the tea does have impressive anti-inflammatory compounds.

However, we also can’t ignore the anecdotal evidence plastered online: “No longer is my entire jawline coated in a smorgasbord of deep, throbbing cysts and white heads,” one Reddit user recounts. "I can actually lay my head down at night without it hurting. It's amazing to think I lived that way for so long, having never heard about spearmint as an option.” You can find similar success stories peppered among the thread, with users seeing results anywhere from two weeks to two months. 

But of course, everyone’s skin reacts differently—so while spearmint tea might prove downright transformative for some, others may notice no difference. And if you’re curious about the tea, be sure to speak to your doctor before beginning your brew, just to make sure upping your intake won’t have any side effects or interfere with certain medications. But two cups a day (as stated in the above study) should be fine. 

The takeaway. 

While we can’t say for sure whether spearmint tea can treat acne specifically, its anti-inflammatory and anti-androgen properties do make it a promising brew. Plus, the flavonoids in tea have a slew of other health benefits anyway, in case you need other reasons to sip besides skin care. I’m certainly curious enough to give it a try—and I’ll fill you in on any glowing results.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Dietitian's Kimchi Noodle Soup Is Rich In Nutrients & Probiotics

Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE
This Dietitian's Kimchi Noodle Soup Is Rich In Nutrients & Probiotics
Functional Food

Millions Of People Don't Get Enough Of This Essential Micronutrient—Here's A Fix

Lindsay Boyers
Millions Of People Don't Get Enough Of This Essential Micronutrient—Here's A Fix
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

A Customizable DIY Linen Spray Recipe + How To Scent It For Any Mood

Emma Loewe
A Customizable DIY Linen Spray Recipe + How To Scent It For Any Mood
Spirituality

Think You Met Your Twin Flame? An Expert On Why You Should Be Careful

Sarah Regan
Think You Met Your Twin Flame? An Expert On Why You Should Be Careful
Spirituality

No Fools Here: April Will Be A Month Of Decisive Moves, According To Astrologers

The AstroTwins
No Fools Here: April Will Be A Month Of Decisive Moves, According To Astrologers
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Parenting

6 Ways To Avoid Raising A Narcissist, From Behavioral Psychologists

Abby Moore
6 Ways To Avoid Raising A Narcissist, From Behavioral Psychologists
Integrative Health

Antibody Tests Can Be Inaccurate: This Is Really How To Tell If You've Had COVID

Jason Wachob
Antibody Tests Can Be Inaccurate: This Is Really How To Tell If You've Had COVID
Integrative Health

This Supplement Is Like A Jade Roller For Bumpy Moods*

Emma Loewe
This Supplement Is Like A Jade Roller For Bumpy Moods*
Integrative Health

Are Carrots Really That Great For Eye Health? An Eye Doc Answers

Abby Moore
Are Carrots Really That Great For Eye Health? An Eye Doc Answers
Beauty

OK, So You've Over-Plucked Your Eyebrows: Here Are 4 Steps To Fix Them

Jamie Schneider
OK, So You've Over-Plucked Your Eyebrows: Here Are 4 Steps To Fix Them
Recipes

The Genius Way A Functional MD Gets Her Kids To Eat More Nutrients

Jamie Schneider
The Genius Way A Functional MD Gets Her Kids To Eat More Nutrients
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/spearmint-tea-for-acne

Your article and new folder have been saved!