“Spearmint has anti-inflammatory as well as antimicrobial properties, both of which can be helpful for treating acne,” says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. Specifically, the tea contains significant amounts of rosmarinic acid, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory and adaptogenic properties, as well as natural flavonoids like limonene and menthol. All types of acne stem from some sort of inflammation, so it makes sense why people might see success with this anti-inflammatory sip.

Perhaps what’s most intriguing about spearmint, though, is its potential anti-androgen properties: One randomized controlled trial found that when participants with PCOS consumed spearmint tea twice a day for one month, their total testosterone levels were significantly reduced compared to those who consumed a placebo herbal tea.

Considering testosterone is one of the main culprits of hormonal acne (it increases oil production in the skin and causes skin cells to become more "sticky," making it more difficult for them to shed, which then makes it easier for them to clog pores), it’s no wonder spearmint tea has earned derm-rated reviews.