Again, I don't always remember to exfoliate my body, save for a weekly shave. On that note, I don't have the best razor on hand (I usually just pick up a drugstore pack), and I'm a bit haphazard with the routine (told you, I'm impatient!), so I don't always wind up with the silkiest shave. As a result, areas prone to keratosis pilaris, like the backs of my thighs, can feel bumpy.