Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

​​I Tried A Cult-Favorite Body Exfoliator & Didn't Know My Skin Could Feel This Smooth 

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
January 26, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Soft Services Buffing Bar
Image by mbg Creative / mbg creative
January 26, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Despite having an arsenal of scrubs, brushes, and polishes at my disposal, I don't exactly have my body exfoliating routine down pat. It's not that I'm unaware of the benefits of body care—I've written way too many articles to ever ignore those perks—but I'm simply impatient when it comes to my own shower.

I've got things to do! People to see! I cannot waste precious minutes massaging in coffee granules! 

Jokes aside, I need an exfoliator that feels like second nature to my shower routine, so I'll actually stick to a regular regimen. So when I finally got my hands on the cult-favorite Buffing Bar from Soft Services, I was shocked to declare it a shower-time staple—my skin had never felt so smooth. 

The best part? This miracle-working exfoliator comes in a set of two for just $28.

Soft Services Buffing Bar

2 for $28
Soft Services Buffing Bar

My skin: dull, rough & perpetually thirsty

Again, I don't always remember to exfoliate my body, save for a weekly shave. On that note, I don't have the best razor on hand (I usually just pick up a drugstore pack), and I'm a bit haphazard with the routine (told you, I'm impatient!), so I don't always wind up with the silkiest shave. As a result, areas prone to keratosis pilaris, like the backs of my thighs, can feel bumpy. 

My skin can also never get enough hydration, and I always, always slather on a body lotion post-rinse. But without proper exfoliation, my creams and butters cannot properly absorb into my thirsty pores since the lingering dead skin creates a barrier that makes it hard for the formula to do its job—thus, my skin stays dull and rough. 

My results

The first time I used the Buffing Bar, I was truly blown away—seriously, I couldn't believe how soft my skin felt. In the shower, I wet the bar and rubbed in gentle, circular motions on my roughest areas (the backs of my arms and thighs), and it immediately released any trapped hairs and keratin buildup.

My poor feet also have some gnarly calluses (commuting sandal-clad in NYC—enough said), so I dedicated a few moments to my heels, and the results were better than any pumice stone I've tried. 

The brand calls the Buffing Bar an "exfoliating brick," which I honestly think is the perfect term. It's certainly not your average creamy bar soap; the experience actually feels sort of like an exfoliating mitt—rough and slightly grainy—yet it still suds up like your traditional bar soap would.

That's because the formula features magnesium oxide crystals, which are small yet effective for physical exfoliation, as well as sodium palmate (a common surfactant in bar soaps), and glycerin, aloe, and shea butter to simultaneously hydrate and soften the skin.

Jamie Schneider's Buffing Bar
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg Creative

Given these hydrating and cleansing ingredients, you could use the bar all over if you wanted to, but you'll have to ease up on the pressure for more sensitive areas, especially if you're prone to dryness or irritation.

I decided to only scrub rougher areas that needed some extra polishing and stick to my everyday body wash (Odele's Moisturizing Body Wash) for my full cleanse. Regardless, make sure you moisturize after stepping out of the spray—exfoliating without replenishing that hydration is a recipe for a weakened skin barrier. 

Soft Services Buffing Bar

2 for $28
Soft Services Buffing Bar

The takeaway

Is the Buffing Bar worth the buy? Take it from someone who loves a streamlined shower routine: This $28 product (which comes in a set of two and is currently up to 20% off!) makes exfoliating an absolute breeze, and it delivers shockingly smooth results.

My only callout is that bar soaps are notoriously difficult to store—if they stay moist, they can easily harbor bacteria. If you don't already have a slotted soap dish to drain excess water, I would suggest investing in the Soft Services Soap Home as well. You want to extend the life of your new favorite exfoliator, no? 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I Used This Hydrating Mask For 1 Week & The Results Were Shocking
Beauty

I Used This Hydrating Mask For 1 Week & The Results Were Shocking

Hannah Frye

This Under-The-Radar Mountain Hideaway Is The Perfect Wintertime Vacation
Travel

This Under-The-Radar Mountain Hideaway Is The Perfect Wintertime Vacation

Alexandra Engler

I'm Serious: I Haven't Worn Foundation Since I Got This Product
Beauty

I'm Serious: I Haven't Worn Foundation Since I Got This Product

Hannah Frye

I'm A Lymphatic Massage Therapist: My 3 Tips To Lift & Tone The Neck Area
Beauty

I'm A Lymphatic Massage Therapist: My 3 Tips To Lift & Tone The Neck Area

Jamie Schneider

Actress Judy Greer Is Into Strength Training & Sauna Blankets Lately & So Are We
Beauty

Actress Judy Greer Is Into Strength Training & Sauna Blankets Lately & So Are We

Alexandra Engler

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long
Beauty

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long

Jamie Schneider

If You Want To Address Fine Lines On Your Hands, Get A Hand Cream That Does This
Beauty

If You Want To Address Fine Lines On Your Hands, Get A Hand Cream That Does This

Alexandra Engler

Dry Skin Will Only Get Worse If You Make These Common Mistakes
Beauty

Dry Skin Will Only Get Worse If You Make These Common Mistakes

Hannah Frye

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice
Beauty

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice

Carleigh Ferrante

I Used This Hydrating Mask For 1 Week & The Results Were Shocking
Beauty

I Used This Hydrating Mask For 1 Week & The Results Were Shocking

Hannah Frye

This Under-The-Radar Mountain Hideaway Is The Perfect Wintertime Vacation
Travel

This Under-The-Radar Mountain Hideaway Is The Perfect Wintertime Vacation

Alexandra Engler

I'm Serious: I Haven't Worn Foundation Since I Got This Product
Beauty

I'm Serious: I Haven't Worn Foundation Since I Got This Product

Hannah Frye

I'm A Lymphatic Massage Therapist: My 3 Tips To Lift & Tone The Neck Area
Beauty

I'm A Lymphatic Massage Therapist: My 3 Tips To Lift & Tone The Neck Area

Jamie Schneider

Actress Judy Greer Is Into Strength Training & Sauna Blankets Lately & So Are We
Beauty

Actress Judy Greer Is Into Strength Training & Sauna Blankets Lately & So Are We

Alexandra Engler

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long
Beauty

This Major Skin-Plumping Ingredient Has Worked On The Sidelines For Far Too Long

Jamie Schneider

If You Want To Address Fine Lines On Your Hands, Get A Hand Cream That Does This
Beauty

If You Want To Address Fine Lines On Your Hands, Get A Hand Cream That Does This

Alexandra Engler

Dry Skin Will Only Get Worse If You Make These Common Mistakes
Beauty

Dry Skin Will Only Get Worse If You Make These Common Mistakes

Hannah Frye

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice
Beauty

This Treatment Saved My Old-Looking Hands & It's Already Sold Out Twice

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.