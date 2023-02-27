According to therapist Maria Sosa, MFT, social awkwardness is when we have difficulty communicating and engaging with others in social settings. "There’s a sense of discomfort, feeling out of place, not being able to pick up on social cues or respond in a socially acceptable way. Interactions, as a whole, feel off for all parties," she tells mbg.

Poor social skills could be caused by a history of negative social experiences, says therapist Ibinye Osibodu-Onyali, LMFT. Perhaps a person was bullied, made fun of, humiliated, or mistreated when they were in a social situation. Another cause could be not receiving "adequate socialization at a young age,” she says, wherein a person never got the necessary practice to help build their social skills.

Shyness could also contribute to poor social skills, she adds. People who are shy often get "the feeling that [they are] being judged harshly when they are in public." Some people are also simply overstimulated by certain situations, which may lead to that social awkwardness: "This often occurs in highly sensitive people—people who feel deeply and notice external stimuli on a deeper level than others. When one feels generally uncomfortable in public, it makes it difficult to engage with others," she says.

However, it's worth noting that just because you experience social awkwardness doesn't mean that you are awkward with all people or situations. Carol Queen, Ph.D., a sexologist and author of Exhibitionism for the Shy, says people who are socially awkward often have a small core group of friends who they are perfectly comfortable with, but outside that circle, awkwardness will likely manifest.