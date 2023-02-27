This ties back into being a wallflower. "When you feel socially awkward, you step out of the chaos and see a bird's-eye view of what is happening around you. Rather than being involved in conflicts or problems, you view them from an outside perspective," Hafeez says. "This allows you to help innovate, solve problems, and inspire others. Your unique perspective can help people who are struggling to find solutions, and they will appreciate your presence more than you know."