What's more, "Studies have shown that fear sweat is not easy to mask with fragrance6 ," says Bailey, which is understandably frustrating when you're trying to find a deodorant that, uh, works. "Other indicators of stress, such as facial expression, can be manipulated and controlled, but fear sweat can't," she adds. That, too, might be evolutionary, as you're able to tell when another person is lying about a certain risk.