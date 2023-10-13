As a beauty editor, a significant part of my job involves testing products—a lot of products. I’m constantly updating my routine so that I’m able to make well-informed recommendations, and I’m more than happy to play guinea pig in the name of beauty journalism.

But if there’s one item that often gives me pause, it’s a lash serum. I’ll brave a spicy microneedling appointment without batting an eye, but a mere swipe of serum so close to my orbs sends a chill up my spine. See, the eye area is super sensitive—apply the wrong lash serum, and you might wind up with tears, itching, and redness. And for some…deeper dark circles?

Yep, really: Some lash-enhancing formulas may give you Bambi-like flutters at the expense of hollow under-eyes. Allow board-certified holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., to explain below.