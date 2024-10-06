When this layer thins or atrophies, the skin will appear crepey, fragile, and prone to wrinkles and even bruises easily. In fact, "crepey skin" is simply a term we use to describe this exact phenomenon of the dermal layer thinning: "Skin 'crepiness' is commonly used to describe aging skin that appears thinner, has lost elasticity, and is more fragile, often with wrinkles," board-certified dermatologist, dermatologic surgeon, and founder of Spectrum Skin and Laser Jeremy Brauer, M.D., previously told us about crepey skin.