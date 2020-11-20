It’s never been so easy to have your routine at the ready, wherever you are. Enter, skin care sticks, or perhaps the cutest addition to the compact beauty game. But don’t let the bullet-sized packaging fool you: Each formula contains potent ingredients—like caffeine to de-puff under eye circles, antioxidants to brighten up the complexion, and moisturizing oils that melt into your skin with ease.

Swipe one on, and you’re instantly plump and glowy: No need to lug around bottles of serum (spillage!) or keep a moisturizer handy whenever you’re feeling dry (sticky!). Not to mention, some offer up a subtle highlight, in case you need some midday sheen. It’s an on-the-go beauty fan’s dream.

Ahead, check out the sticks we’re loving right now, for all your portable skin care needs.