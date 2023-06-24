The stale, dry environment inside an airplane can easily disrupt your skin. Once you step out of the vessel, your skin may begin to feel tight, rough, and look dehydrated as ever.

If you want to protect your complexion in-flight, you’ve come to the right place. Below, an easy, three-step routine board-certified dermatologist Lindsey Zubritsky M.D., FAAD, shares on TikTok, just in case you missed this essential summer information.