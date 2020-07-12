I cannot tell y'all how many grain-free scone recipes I've tested over the years. Actually, I can: a heckuva lot.

I've desperately wanted to offer y'all a healthier version of this classic baked good, but my attempts always resulted in a muffin in scone form. I kept at it until I created this Lemon "Poppy" Chia version, finally!

The key was using less coconut flour than I used in loaves or muffins, only one egg, and just enough liquid to hold the dough together.

The zip from lemon zest and juice is an ideal contrast to the hearty scone texture, and my simple glaze makes enjoying them even more.