Pair Your Favorite Cup Of Tea With These Glazed, Lemon Chia Scones

Laura Lea Bryant
mbg Contributor By Laura Lea Bryant
mbg Contributor
Laura Lea Bryant is a certified health-supportive chef and cookbook author living in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lemon "Poppy" Chia Scones

Image by Laura Lea Balanced / Blue Hills Press / Contributor

July 12, 2020 — 9:38 AM

I cannot tell y'all how many grain-free scone recipes I've tested over the years. Actually, I can: a heckuva lot.

I've desperately wanted to offer y'all a healthier version of this classic baked good, but my attempts always resulted in a muffin in scone form. I kept at it until I created this Lemon "Poppy" Chia version, finally!

The key was using less coconut flour than I used in loaves or muffins, only one egg, and just enough liquid to hold the dough together.

The zip from lemon zest and juice is an ideal contrast to the hearty scone texture, and my simple glaze makes enjoying them even more.

Lemon "Poppy" Chia Scones

Yields 6 scones

Ingredients

For the scones

  • 1 cup blanched almond flour
  • ½ cup coconut flour
  • 6 tbsp. monkfruit sweetener (you can substitute coconut sugar, but the result will be a touch darker in color)
  • ½ tsp. baking powder
  • ¼ tsp. baking soda
  • ¼ tsp. sea salt
  • 2 tbsp. chia seeds
  • Zest from 2 lemons
  • 1 large egg, room temperature
  • 3 tbsp. melted coconut oil
  • 3 tbsp. unsweetened almond milk
  • Juice from ½ lemon
  • ¾ tsp. almond extract

For the glaze

  • 2 tbsp. melted coconut butter
  • Juice from ½ lemon
  • 1 to 3 tbsp. unsweetened almond milk, room temperature
  • 2 drops liquid stevia, or to taste
Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Make the scones: Combine all dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl, and whisk to incorporate. Combine all wet ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk to incorporate.
  3. Add wet ingredients to dry, and fold until a dry dough forms (it shouldn't completely crumble, but it shouldn't be sticky). If it seems too dry, you can add almond milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, until it holds together.
  4. Form dough into a ball, place on the baking sheet, and flatten into a 6-inch circle, approximately 1 inch high. Use lightly dampened fingers to smooth any cracked sides.
  5. Using a sharp knife, slice dough into 6 triangles. Gently separate them, and spread at least 1 inch apart on a baking sheet.
  6. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, until the edges and bottoms are golden brown. Allow to cool for 10 minutes on the baking sheet, then carefully transfer to a cooling rack. Place a piece of parchment under the rack to capture drippings from the glaze.
  7. Make the glaze: Whisk all glaze ingredients together in a microwave-safe bowl. If it's not mixing well, microwave in 10-second intervals, stirring between, until smooth and creamy.
  8. Add more almond milk as needed to reach a pourable consistency. Pour glaze over scones while they are still somewhat warm. Enjoy immediately.
  9. Scones will keep tightly sealed at room temperature for 3 days or in the freezer for 3 months.

Excerpted with permission from Simply Laura Lea. Credit: Laura Lea Balanced/Blue Hills Press.

