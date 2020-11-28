The last thing we want to be worrying about during the holidays is bloating: it’s uncomfortable, and can even add stress to your celebrations. Instead of worrying about it this year, though, we’re doing something about it.

While there are many systematic, proactive things we can do to avoid bloat (like taking a probiotic and eating more slowly) sometimes we need a quick, actionable fix when bloating strikes. Movement is one great strategy—yoga and pilates, in particular, are perfect for when you need a quick and approachable routine.

Here, trainers and instructors share their go-to poses and exercises that can help prevent bloat from disrupting your celebrations.