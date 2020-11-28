mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
4 Simple Yoga & Pilates Poses To Banish Bloating & Boost Digestion

4 Simple Yoga & Pilates Poses To Banish Bloating & Boost Digestion

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Unrecognizable woman in sportswear lying on an exercise mat with a ball after an outdoor workout

Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

November 28, 2020 — 11:09 AM

The last thing we want to be worrying about during the holidays is bloating: it’s uncomfortable, and can even add stress to your celebrations. Instead of worrying about it this year, though, we’re doing something about it.

While there are many systematic, proactive things we can do to avoid bloat (like taking a probiotic and eating more slowly) sometimes we need a quick, actionable fix when bloating strikes. Movement is one great strategy—yoga and pilates, in particular, are perfect for when you need a quick and approachable routine. 

Here, trainers and instructors share their go-to poses and exercises that can help prevent bloat from disrupting your celebrations.

1. The quadruped

“The quadruped is my favorite exercise to help de-bloat!," says Pilates and registered yoga teacher Manuela Sanchez, "Not only does this exercise improve core control, but it is also challenges your cross-over stability and shoulder stability. Plus, it can be modified for all levels.”

Advertisement

How To:

  • Start on your hands and knees on your mat (on all-fours) with your knees planted directly under your hips. 
  • Round your back in a “C” curve, looking in toward your belly. Keep your shoulders and hips even throughout exercise, and your spine in neutral.
  • Arch your back by dropping your belly down. Then lift your head and chest forward and up. 
  • Continue for five to eight reps. 

Modification: To progress this exercise, extend your right leg straight back while remaining in quadruped position. As you round your back, pull the right knee into your chest, as you arch your back, extending the opposite leg straight behind you. After five to eight reps, repeat this flow on the other side. 

2. Supported seated forward fold

“It's long been known that forward folds support circulation through the abdominal organs, and can even stimulate our digestion and metabolism," explains registered yoga teacher Ava Johanna. "After a big meal, taking a bolster (aka a long, cylindrical pillow) to rest your stomach on supports your breath, and gently compresses and massages your abdominal organs.”

Advertisement

How to:

  • Grab a bolster or roll up a towel and pillow to place on top of your thighs. (Note: The firmer the pillow the better to support in the gentle stomach massage)
  • Extend your legs straight and flex your toes back toward the face.
  • Fold your torso over the pillow or bolster and begin taking deep breaths into the belly and lower abdomen.
  • Hold here for as many breaths as you need to experience relief.

3. Plank with pilates ball

“This restorative move may be beneficial for your gut because the ball is placed in your pelvic region and massages the digestive tract," shares Lia Bartha, a pilates instructor, "By moving forward and back, the ball rolls up to your stomach and back down to your pelvic floor, targeting the gut.”

Advertisement

How to: 

  • Start in a forearm plank position, with your shoulders stacked over your elbows. 
  • Place a Pilates ball underneath your stomach. Allow your stomach to rest on the ball. 
  • Hold this position, or move your body forward and back, to roll the ball along your stomach.

4. Camel pose

“This pose increases blood circulation throughout your entire body, including to your digestion," explains registered yoga teacher Claire Grieve, "This helps to get things moving through your system.“

Advertisement

How to:

  • Starting on your knees, place your hands on your hips and extend your heart to the sky.
  • In the full expression, your hands will reach your heels.

Along with these poses, there’s one other crucial component to preventing bloat: drinking water. “Skip the bubbles and booze—at least in the short term. It may sound counterintuitive, but staying hydrated discourages water retention because your body isn’t struggling to hold on to the water it has,” explains Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN. Hopefully with a little care, you can avoid disruptive bloat this year. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Routines

This 10-Minute Yoga Sequence Is Exactly How You Want To Start The Day

Shawna Davis
This 10-Minute Yoga Sequence Is Exactly How You Want To Start The Day
Recovery

How Long You Should Wait To Work Out After Eating, In Case You're Curious

Abby Moore
How Long You Should Wait To Work Out After Eating, In Case You're Curious
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Love

How To Get Your Partner A Gift They Actually Like, Based On Their Love Language

Kelly Gonsalves
How To Get Your Partner A Gift They Actually Like, Based On Their Love Language
Beauty

If You're Over 50, This Is Why Your Skin May Be More Sensitive Lately

Alexandra Engler
If You're Over 50, This Is Why Your Skin May Be More Sensitive Lately
Integrative Health

Should You Be Taking More Vitamin D Now That The Weather Is Getting Colder?

Emma Loewe
Should You Be Taking More Vitamin D Now That The Weather Is Getting Colder?
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

The Best Cuddling Positions For Romance, Sleeping, & More

Abby Moore
The Best Cuddling Positions For Romance, Sleeping, & More
Social Good

You Can Still Do Small Business Saturday — Here's How To Shop Local

Alexandra Engler
You Can Still Do Small Business Saturday — Here's How To Shop Local
Spirituality

How To Ring In This Weekend's Full Moon (Which Also Happens To Be An Eclipse)

Sarah Regan
How To Ring In This Weekend's Full Moon (Which Also Happens To Be An Eclipse)
Beauty

What Your Brows Are Trying To Tell You (Hint: You May Need This Supplement)

Alexandra Engler
What Your Brows Are Trying To Tell You (Hint: You May Need This Supplement)
Integrative Health

Are You Sleeping Too Much? How To Tell & What To Do, From Sleep Experts

Sarah Regan
Are You Sleeping Too Much? How To Tell & What To Do, From Sleep Experts
Beauty

Which Of The 6 Eye Shapes Do You Have? Plus, Tips To Flatter Each

Jamie Schneider
Which Of The 6 Eye Shapes Do You Have? Plus, Tips To Flatter Each
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/simple-exercises-to-banish-bloat

Your article and new folder have been saved!