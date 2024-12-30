Skip to Content
Recipes

These 3 Simple Veggie Burger Recipes Start With A Can Of Black Beans

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
December 30, 2024
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Red beans and quinoa burger topped with caramelized onion and yellow cherry tomatoes
Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy
December 30, 2024

As tried-and-true as your go-to veggie burger might be, breaking out a new recipe might be the key to changing up your holiday weekend for the better: these three recipes start with a simple can of black beans, but with a little love turn into the star of your weekend barbecue. While you can always go for a good store-bought option, there's something satisfying about making your own plant-based swaps for classics.

One thing about black bean burgers in particular is...they can be fragile. That means they're actually best crisped up in your oven, which is good news for those of us living in places where grilling isn't an option. And if you are lucky enough to have a grill space, it frees up the grill for other tasty dishes like grilled vegetables or even for grilling toppings, to really upgrade your burger game.

1.

Vegan Black Bean Burgers

So technically, all the burgers on this list are vegan-friendly—but this one in particular is sure to satisfy even the most dedicated carnivores at the table. A combination of spices gives them the flavor help they need, and carrot and quinoa help bring the patties together for burger success.

Get the recipe here.

2.

Veggie Burgers With Black Beans, Brown Rice, + Flax

This veggie burger keeps health at the front of mind. It draws on a few nutritious grains to bring together patties flavored with fresh garlic, scallions, and parsley. The recipe offers the suggestion of serving them with lettuce wraps, but go for whichever burger vessel you see fit.

Get the recipe here.

3.

Easy Black Bean Burgers

This recipe is the perfect option if you weren't planning on making homemade vegan burgers this weekend—because they're so simple, you probably have everything you need. While it gives you the basic spices to include, there's room to customize it with whatever fresh herbs or spices you choose, plus suggestions for 13 ways to make them the star of your dinner.

Get the recipe here.

Not a black bean burger fan, but want to make your own tasty veggie burgers this weekend? Try these superfood stuffed portobello burgers or these fun zucchini polenta burgers instead.

More On This Topic

This Edible Algae Is A Great Prebiotic: 11 Tasty Ways To Get It
Functional Food

This Edible Algae Is A Great Prebiotic: 11 Tasty Ways To Get It

Emma Loewe

Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)
Recipes

Here's How You Can Make Keto-Friendly Ramen At Home (And In One Pot!)

Eliza Sullivan

A Cardiologist Calls This One Popular Food Surprisingly Heart-Healthy
Functional Food

A Cardiologist Calls This One Popular Food Surprisingly Heart-Healthy

Abby Moore

This Diet Might Help Reduce Postmenopausal Hot Flashes By Nearly 80%
Functional Food

This Diet Might Help Reduce Postmenopausal Hot Flashes By Nearly 80%

Eliza Sullivan

Make A Perfect Better-For-You Margarita With This Simple Formula
Recipes

Make A Perfect Better-For-You Margarita With This Simple Formula

Eliza Sullivan

Researchers Find Eating Full-Fat Dairy May Lower Risk Of Diabetes
Functional Food

Researchers Find Eating Full-Fat Dairy May Lower Risk Of Diabetes

Eliza Sullivan

The FDA Just Updated The Definition Of "Healthy" — What Makes The Cut?
Food Trends

The FDA Just Updated The Definition Of "Healthy" — What Makes The Cut?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Eat These Foods To Lower Your Dementia Risk By Up To 17%, Study Says
Functional Food

Eat These Foods To Lower Your Dementia Risk By Up To 17%, Study Says

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Need A Grab & Go Snack? These Vegan Roasted Chickpeas Are Perfect
Recipes

Need A Grab & Go Snack? These Vegan Roasted Chickpeas Are Perfect

Jamie Schneider

