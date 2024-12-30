Advertisement
These 3 Simple Veggie Burger Recipes Start With A Can Of Black Beans
As tried-and-true as your go-to veggie burger might be, breaking out a new recipe might be the key to changing up your holiday weekend for the better: these three recipes start with a simple can of black beans, but with a little love turn into the star of your weekend barbecue. While you can always go for a good store-bought option, there's something satisfying about making your own plant-based swaps for classics.
One thing about black bean burgers in particular is...they can be fragile. That means they're actually best crisped up in your oven, which is good news for those of us living in places where grilling isn't an option. And if you are lucky enough to have a grill space, it frees up the grill for other tasty dishes like grilled vegetables or even for grilling toppings, to really upgrade your burger game.
Vegan Black Bean Burgers
So technically, all the burgers on this list are vegan-friendly—but this one in particular is sure to satisfy even the most dedicated carnivores at the table. A combination of spices gives them the flavor help they need, and carrot and quinoa help bring the patties together for burger success.
Veggie Burgers With Black Beans, Brown Rice, + Flax
This veggie burger keeps health at the front of mind. It draws on a few nutritious grains to bring together patties flavored with fresh garlic, scallions, and parsley. The recipe offers the suggestion of serving them with lettuce wraps, but go for whichever burger vessel you see fit.
Easy Black Bean Burgers
This recipe is the perfect option if you weren't planning on making homemade vegan burgers this weekend—because they're so simple, you probably have everything you need. While it gives you the basic spices to include, there's room to customize it with whatever fresh herbs or spices you choose, plus suggestions for 13 ways to make them the star of your dinner.
Not a black bean burger fan, but want to make your own tasty veggie burgers this weekend? Try these superfood stuffed portobello burgers or these fun zucchini polenta burgers instead.
The FDA Just Updated The Definition Of "Healthy" — What Makes The Cut?
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Eat These Foods To Lower Your Dementia Risk By Up To 17%, Study Says
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
