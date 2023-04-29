Enter, silk wrap nails. As you can probably guess from the name, silk wrapping consists of applying a thin layer of silk to the nail, which adds some length and tons of strength. This technique is not new, but it has picked up popularity as of late.

“Although this technique has been around since the ‘80s, there is a resurgence of silk nail wraps, likely because of the growing appreciation of things that look and feel natural,” nail expert and owner of Lanula Salon in Brooklyn, Tina Wang, tells mbg.

While you can get a full silk wrap manicure to strengthen your natural nails, silk can also be used to fix broken nails. “It's a great restorative technique to damage-control a broken nail, preventing the imminent ‘one short nail’ look,” Wang says.

She adds, “It's also a more natural technique, because it salvages your natural nail, which is generally preferred over having to sculpt and build with UV gel extensions.”