The 5 Telltale Signs You're With The Right Partner, From A Psychologist

"How do I know if my partner is the one?"

As a facilitator who supports people with their relationships, people ask me this question all the time.

The truth is, it's likely that there is not just one person on the whole planet who can be an appropriate partner for you. So for starters, a better question is: How do I know if my partner is right for me?

Here are a few things I recommend looking out for to help people know if they're with the right partner. The first on this list is by far the most important: