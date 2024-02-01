Think it’s time to stop therapy? If you’ve met your goals, have nothing to talk about, resent the cost, feel unmotivated to find a new therapist, or are currently going through something you need time to process, it may be a good idea. Your best bet is to analyze the “why” behind your commitment to therapy and go from there. And remember: There are other types of mental health treatment beyond cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)—here are 14 other styles to consider.