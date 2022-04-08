5 Signs It's Time To Block That One Person (You Know Who)

Leeds and Neo both recommend watching out for disrespected boundaries, which can look like any number of things. Perhaps you've told your most recent love interest to refrain from hitting you with a "you up?" text at 2 a.m., for example, but they still do it anyway. Or maybe you have an ex who won't stop trying to reconnect, despite you clearly telling them you don't want to have any contact.

"This would also be an appropriate time to take matters into your own hands and hit the 'block' button. You don’t owe anyone access to you," Leeds says.