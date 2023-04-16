To me, hand creams are equal parts necessity and luxury. They’re a necessity because without my little tube of moisturizer, my hands become a wreck. The skin gets dry and irritated. The cuticles become frayed and battered. The fine lines and paper-thin skin appear 10-times worse. But it’s also a mini indulgence of sorts—taking a second out of the day to rub it in and massage my hands is like a temporary escape from whatever I’m dealing with. After, my skin feels silky, smooth, and nurtured—like I just got a HydraFacial for my hands.

So if you haven’t added a hand cream to your daily arsenal, I really encourage you to do so. Not only can it help your skin appear more vibrant and healthy, it just feels oh-so-good. My personal favorite is mindbodygreen’s postbiotic hand cream, as the robust formula is made with loads of skin-supporting ingredients that not only improve the health of the hands, but their appearance too.