Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

Should You Use The Same Type Of Shampoo & Conditioner? The Answer May Shock You

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 30, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Mature woman blowdries grey hair in front of mirror
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
October 30, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Many people would agree that post-salon hair just hits differently. Your roots are bouncy, your lengths soft, and the shine is often unmatched. Even if you invest in the same products your stylist uses, sometimes your strands just don't look or feel the same—but why?

If you've ever wondered what these pros are doing differently, keep reading. Ahead, we're going to share a quick tip that countless industry experts swear by, but you may not have tried at home yet. 

Why you should mix and match your wash products

The hack: Don't exclusively shop in bundles for your shampoo and conditioner. Unlike a coordinating workout set, matching isn't always better when it comes to hair care. You know, those washday duos with the same end goal: hydrating wash sets, volumizing wash sets, etc. 

Instead, "Buy shampoo based on what your scalp and roots need and conditioner based on what your ends need," New York City–based hairstylist MariLynne Cosmillo, founder of professional-grade consumer hair care line hOURS, tells mbg. 

When you think about it, this makes perfect sense: If your roots are flat, you'll need a lighter, volumizing shampoo. If your ends are dry, you'll need a heavier, hydrating conditioner, and so on. Your roots and lengths aren't always on the same page, and your hair care should follow suit. 

"I recommend having more than one set of wash products that can help you meet your hair needs for the day ahead, which change with the weather and our styles," she says. As a general rule of thumb: Have one deeply hydrating shampoo and conditioner and one volumizing shampoo and conditioner to check the basics off the list. 

Or you can sub in your hydrating conditioner for a hair mask, like the hOURS In Minutes treatment mask. Masks tend to be a bit heavier than a standard conditioner, so only use them on days you're looking for hydration, not necessarily loads of volume. 

The takeaway

While it may be easy to snag the same type of shampoo and conditioner (they do often come in a pair, after all), that's not always what your hair needs. Instead, match your shampoo to the needs of your roots and scalp, and select a conditioner that works best for your lengths and ends. If your goal is fluffy, voluminous hair, you'll want to check out this guide, too

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production
Beauty

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production

Hannah Frye

3 Habits That Are Aging Your Skin Faster Than It Should Be + What To Do
Beauty

3 Habits That Are Aging Your Skin Faster Than It Should Be + What To Do

Hannah Frye

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*
Beauty

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*

Hannah Frye

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out
Beauty

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out

Hannah Frye

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should
Beauty

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should

Jamie Schneider

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now
Beauty

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production
Beauty

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production

Hannah Frye

3 Habits That Are Aging Your Skin Faster Than It Should Be + What To Do
Beauty

3 Habits That Are Aging Your Skin Faster Than It Should Be + What To Do

Hannah Frye

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*
Beauty

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*

Hannah Frye

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out
Beauty

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out

Hannah Frye

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should
Beauty

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should

Jamie Schneider

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now
Beauty

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production
Beauty

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production

Hannah Frye

3 Habits That Are Aging Your Skin Faster Than It Should Be + What To Do
Beauty

3 Habits That Are Aging Your Skin Faster Than It Should Be + What To Do

Hannah Frye

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*
Beauty

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*

Hannah Frye

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out
Beauty

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out

Hannah Frye

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should
Beauty

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should

Jamie Schneider

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now
Beauty

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production
Beauty

These 3 Sneaky Habits Are Absolutely Demolishing Your Collagen Production

Hannah Frye

3 Habits That Are Aging Your Skin Faster Than It Should Be + What To Do
Beauty

3 Habits That Are Aging Your Skin Faster Than It Should Be + What To Do

Hannah Frye

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*
Beauty

This Is The Best Way To Use Hyaluronic Acid To Secure Dewy Skin*

Hannah Frye

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out
Beauty

Yes, It's Possible to Treat Crepey Skin From The Inside Out

Hannah Frye

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should
Beauty

Wait, You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should

Jamie Schneider

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now
Beauty

The Skin-Smoothing Mask That Sold Out In 48 Hours Is 35% Off Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.