Body scrubs are actually some of the easiest to tackle, as you really only need two ingredients: a physical exfoliator and a base. From there, there are tons of variety that comes into play, as you can opt for something more abrasive (which basically means you use more exfoliant than hydrating base), or you can make something more moisturizing (which means you use a thicker, creamer base). Shea butter, being so dense, definitely helps you pull off the latter type of scrub. In fact, there's a hydrating body scrub option in this DIY scrub guide.