Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Found: A Self-Hypnosis Hack To Fall Asleep Instantly (Swear!)

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
December 05, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
woman in bed
Image by Emmanuel Hidalgo / Stocksy
December 05, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Self-hypnosis may sound like a suspicious concept, but according to David Spiegel, M.D., a Stanford psychiatrist and co-founder and chief scientific officer of Reveri, who's been studying hypnosis for over 40 years, it’s actually an incredibly powerful and therapeutic tool if you know how to use it. 

On an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Spiegel shared one simple tip that everyone can try: a self-hypnosis strategy for better sleep. Below, find the how-to.

A self-hypnosis exercise to fall asleep

Some people fall asleep with ease, but I’d argue most people face difficulty with this feat at some point in time (if not frequently). Rather than scrolling on your phone or repeatedly looking at the clock to calculate how much sleep you’re losing, focus on comforting your body, Spiegel says. 

"Imagine you're floating in a bath, a lake, a hot tub, or floating in space," he suggests. You also may want to practice what he calls a cyclic sigh, "where you inhale halfway, hold your breath, and fully and slowly exhale through your mouth," he explains. "As you do that, you trigger the soothing parasympathetic autonomic system and help your body relax." 

Plus, focusing on your breath may inherently turn your attention away from worrisome thoughts. This takes some dedicated focus, but as many meditation and breathwork experts will tell you, it gets easier with time and repeated effort. 

While you’re helping your body relax, acknowledge any negative or stressful thoughts that may bubble up. Rather than hyper-focusing on them and trying to come up with solutions, Spiegel recommends projecting these intrusive thoughts as if you were watching them on a screen. 

"You may even think of something you can do to help with the problem, but you're experiencing your thoughts as if they were just flowing through you, not something you need to act on," Spiegel adds. "And that can help people get to sleep."

Feel free to utilize other sleep-enhancing tools to make this step easier, too.

Keep your room temperature between 65 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit or below (optimal sleeping temperature, research suggests), use a weighted blanket to ease anxious thoughts, and take a magnesium-based sleep supplement (some of our favorites, here). 

The takeaway

If you struggle to fall asleep quickly, try Spiegel's easy self-hypnosis technique: Envision your body in a comfortable environment (a bath, swimming pool, floating space, etc.), practice mindful breathing, and view any intrusive thoughts as distant images on a screen, reminding yourself that now is not the time to resolve any problems.

There are plenty more self-hypnosis tips in the episode; tune in below to learn more about this therapeutic tool. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal
Integrative Health

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Vitamin D Myths That Could Be Keeping Your Levels Low (& What To Do Instead)
Integrative Health

5 Vitamin D Myths That Could Be Keeping Your Levels Low (& What To Do Instead)

Morgan Chamberlain

Study Shows These Foods May Lower Dementia Risk Up To 48%
Integrative Health

Study Shows These Foods May Lower Dementia Risk Up To 48%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Mitochondria 101: The Cellular Key To Energy, Strength, and Longevity
Sponsor | Timeline

Mitochondria 101: The Cellular Key To Energy, Strength, and Longevity

Jason Wachob

A Brain-Boosting Way To Start Your Day, From A Memory Coach
Integrative Health

A Brain-Boosting Way To Start Your Day, From A Memory Coach

Hannah Frye

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 (& It's Your Last Chance To Save $260)
Integrative Health

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 (& It's Your Last Chance To Save $260)

Carleigh Ferrante

Research Shows This Little-Known Supplement Has Major Heart Health Perks*
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Little-Known Supplement Has Major Heart Health Perks*

Emma Loewe

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out
Integrative Health

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out

Braelyn Wood

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off
Integrative Health

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off

Braelyn Wood

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal
Integrative Health

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Vitamin D Myths That Could Be Keeping Your Levels Low (& What To Do Instead)
Integrative Health

5 Vitamin D Myths That Could Be Keeping Your Levels Low (& What To Do Instead)

Morgan Chamberlain

Study Shows These Foods May Lower Dementia Risk Up To 48%
Integrative Health

Study Shows These Foods May Lower Dementia Risk Up To 48%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Mitochondria 101: The Cellular Key To Energy, Strength, and Longevity
Sponsor | Timeline

Mitochondria 101: The Cellular Key To Energy, Strength, and Longevity

Jason Wachob

A Brain-Boosting Way To Start Your Day, From A Memory Coach
Integrative Health

A Brain-Boosting Way To Start Your Day, From A Memory Coach

Hannah Frye

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 (& It's Your Last Chance To Save $260)
Integrative Health

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 (& It's Your Last Chance To Save $260)

Carleigh Ferrante

Research Shows This Little-Known Supplement Has Major Heart Health Perks*
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Little-Known Supplement Has Major Heart Health Perks*

Emma Loewe

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out
Integrative Health

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out

Braelyn Wood

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off
Integrative Health

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off

Braelyn Wood

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal
Integrative Health

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Vitamin D Myths That Could Be Keeping Your Levels Low (& What To Do Instead)
Integrative Health

5 Vitamin D Myths That Could Be Keeping Your Levels Low (& What To Do Instead)

Morgan Chamberlain

Study Shows These Foods May Lower Dementia Risk Up To 48%
Integrative Health

Study Shows These Foods May Lower Dementia Risk Up To 48%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Mitochondria 101: The Cellular Key To Energy, Strength, and Longevity
Sponsor | Timeline

Mitochondria 101: The Cellular Key To Energy, Strength, and Longevity

Jason Wachob

A Brain-Boosting Way To Start Your Day, From A Memory Coach
Integrative Health

A Brain-Boosting Way To Start Your Day, From A Memory Coach

Hannah Frye

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 (& It's Your Last Chance To Save $260)
Integrative Health

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 (& It's Your Last Chance To Save $260)

Carleigh Ferrante

Research Shows This Little-Known Supplement Has Major Heart Health Perks*
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Little-Known Supplement Has Major Heart Health Perks*

Emma Loewe

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out
Integrative Health

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out

Braelyn Wood

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off
Integrative Health

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off

Braelyn Wood

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones
Integrative Health

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones

Morgan Chamberlain

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal
Integrative Health

I’m A RD & My Favorite Supplements Are Up To 30% Off With This Black Friday Deal

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Vitamin D Myths That Could Be Keeping Your Levels Low (& What To Do Instead)
Integrative Health

5 Vitamin D Myths That Could Be Keeping Your Levels Low (& What To Do Instead)

Morgan Chamberlain

Study Shows These Foods May Lower Dementia Risk Up To 48%
Integrative Health

Study Shows These Foods May Lower Dementia Risk Up To 48%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Mitochondria 101: The Cellular Key To Energy, Strength, and Longevity
Sponsor | Timeline

Mitochondria 101: The Cellular Key To Energy, Strength, and Longevity

Jason Wachob

A Brain-Boosting Way To Start Your Day, From A Memory Coach
Integrative Health

A Brain-Boosting Way To Start Your Day, From A Memory Coach

Hannah Frye

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 (& It's Your Last Chance To Save $260)
Integrative Health

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 (& It's Your Last Chance To Save $260)

Carleigh Ferrante

Research Shows This Little-Known Supplement Has Major Heart Health Perks*
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Little-Known Supplement Has Major Heart Health Perks*

Emma Loewe

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out
Integrative Health

Think Your Metabolism Is Slow? Here's How To Find Out

Braelyn Wood

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off
Integrative Health

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off

Braelyn Wood

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones
Integrative Health

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones

Morgan Chamberlain

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.