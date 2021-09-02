Do You Have Strong Self-Awareness? Here's How To Know & Build It

Have you ever started a project or taken a path in life that ultimately led to a dead-end? At some point or another, we’ve all felt the discomfort of starting over or making a life course correction. Such experiences often leave us confused and asking questions like “why?” and “what went wrong?”

Self-awareness can help us avoid these pitfalls. When you take in more information from different parts of yourself, you will eliminate false starts and roads that lead nowhere. You'll be more aligned with your whole self or, in other words, more congruent.

Think of the effort it would take to move your belongings by yourself across town versus moving with seven people helping you. Energy and clarity are created when more parts of yourself are aligned. Decisions and actions are faster, easier, and longer-lasting.