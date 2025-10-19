For him, that began with nonnegotiable movement. He committed to working out at 5:30 or 6 a.m., four to five days a week, before the day could get away from him. Just as important, he carved out specific windows for family time and treated them as sacred. “I worked really hard not to violate those periods,” he recalls. Those guardrails helped him weather the chaos of corporate life without losing sight of what grounded him.