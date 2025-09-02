Your mindset matters. If you consistently picture yourself on top of your game, chances are it will help you have more faith in your ability to perform. The great athletes are well aware of this connection, which is why many of them practice visualization—sometimes without even knowing it. Take tennis champion Novak Djokovic, for example, who recently won the U.S. Open: In news conferences, he mentioned consistently visualizing in his mind what it would look like to win and be the best, even as a child struggling in a country at war. "It's a critical tool," Jenkins says regarding visualization. "They all have it to one degree or another."