In fact, when you completely immerse yourself in those moments, chances are, opportunities will arise that otherwise wouldn't have been available to you. "If you really show up to whatever you're doing and you become world-class at it, someone is going to notice," Watkins explains. "There are no throwaway moments out there. Our job is not to try to figure out intellectually how you are going to get out of this situation; it's to really be as present and as authentic as we can be. And then whatever opportunities are there will be revealed to you at that point."