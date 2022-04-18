3 Sustainable Home Spruces This Interior Designer Can't Get Enough Of

Just as the secondhand apparel market continues to grow, similar trends can be seen in the home industry. I feel lucky that with more platforms offering preloved furniture and vintage items, my studio's mission to design spaces that have a lower impact is always more and more feasible. Look into secondhand furniture sellers in your area (this list is a great place to start) and explore options like Feather or Oliver Space, which allow you to rent pre-used furniture for a set period of time.

When investing in new piece of furniture, consider how it will grow with it. When buying a sofa, for example, you could choose one that is modular and easy to disassemble. This will make it easier to reupholster and allow you to adapt it to your ever-changing needs, aesthetics, and future homes.

Unfortunately, not all the preloved finds are in pristine condition and ready for use. Sometimes extra effort is needed to recover some of the 12.1 million tons of furniture and furnishing waste created by the United States every year.

The great challenge our design community faces is how to design out waste and keep products and materials in use. Refinishing and upgrading existing furnishings can be one part of the solution. But where to begin? Next, let's look to some things that most people have in their homes: wooden surfaces and textiles.