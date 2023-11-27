Advertisement
These Carhartt Scrubs From Scrubs & Beyond Instantly Became My New Favorite
Scrubs are the quintessential medical uniform for a reason. Not only are they extremely comfortable, but scrubs prevent cross-contamination by contributing to a clean and sterile environment.
As such, choosing scrubs that make you feel your best (and also help you perform your best) is essential to any medical professional—and I know this all too well as a fourth-year medical student at the University of Buffalo.
But I've found that actually securing stylish scrubs that meet my standards for comfort and quality is no easy feat. So when I had the opportunity to test Scrubs & Beyond's Carhartt line, I was eager to see how they held up to the competition.
After a month of regular wear, these scrubs have become an essential part of my weekly rotation (and it's not just for the compliments from other students). Here's why I look forward to sporting this set (and think you should score a set in today's 25% off Cyber Monday sale).
Introducing Scrubs & Beyond's Carhartt line
Scrubs & Beyond is the largest retailer of health care clothing and accessories in the U.S., boasting a number of different brands like Birkenstock, Betsey Johnson, Zoe + Chloe, and of course, Carhartt.
The Carhartt line of scrubs comes in three different collections: Carhartt Cross-flex, Carhartt Rugged Flex, and Carhartt Liberty. These options break down as:
- The Cross-flex collection has a focus on style, comfort, and functionality, made with a soft, four-way stretch fabric and triple needle stitching.
- The Rugged Flex collection is all about durability, craftsmanship, and comfort, made of nylon and spandex, and tough enough to handle the longest hospital shifts.
- The Liberty collection is for your messier days, with a focus on long-lasting material, with the added perk of being water- and stain-resistant.
I wanted to test products from a few of these collections, so I ended up opting for a Rugged Flex shirt and Cross-flex cargo joggers. While I had the choice of 10 colorways, I opted for the Azure Blue in both items. I was personally impressed by the range of colors available, as it ensured there was an option to suit the staff uniform requirements of most hospitals or medical spaces.
My experience with Scrubs & Beyond
My new Carhartt scrubs arrived right on time, neatly folded in their packaging (pictured below). I was relieved to find they were exactly how the color appeared online, which isn't always the case with online shopping. The Azure Blue scrubs were a true light blue, just like the photos.
I was eager to try on both items, and I was not disappointed.
The first thing I noticed was the fabric; each style is made with a slightly different material breakdown. The Rugged Flex shirt is made from a breathable blend of cotton and polyester, with a bit of spandex for stretch.
The pants have a slightly lighter, smoother feel. Unlike the top, they don't have any cotton, instead opting for a polyester material with a bit of spandex. I found both styles equally comfortable (though the all-spandex material did allow for more experimentation).
Along with being easy to move around in, I really liked how functional both items felt. It was apparent that the designs actually understood the needs of a health care professional, which is evidenced by the sheer number of pockets on each item. The pants somehow have 11 pockets, while the shirt features a double chest pocket with a visible pen pocket, two hidden pockets, and a sleeve pocket, plus a handy loop for my ID badge.
And the best part? These scrubs are so stylish, I actually get compliments every time I wear them. I attribute this to the pants' sleek jogger fit, which is both hip and flattering. Overall, it's nice to have unique scrubs that aren't the same boring options I've been wearing for years now. And I've found there's something to be said about the impact of a good fit on your mood and performance!
And for what it's worth, these items are both true to size—coming in sizes S to 3X.
How I tested the Carhartt scrubs
Since I've had these scrubs, I've been doing my general inpatient neurology and stroke neurology rotations, and it's been a breeze moving about and getting my work done with them on.
And as a doctor-in-training, I do try to walk the walk (literally), by hitting the gym after my shift, and I was pleasantly surprised to find the joggers make excellent workout pants as well. Turns out that breathable and stretchy material is great for moving around at the gym too!
One thing I didn't realize when I made my order was that the top and bottom have a different stitch pattern, so I kind of wish I had ordered them from the same collection, but the slight difference in stitching doesn't take away from the overall experience of wearing them.
The bottoms are cool and casual enough that you could wear them as regular pants, plus they have belt loops, making it easy to transition the scrubs to evening wear after my shift is done, if need be.
All in all, these Carhartt scrubs from Scrubs & Beyond have quickly become my new favorite set. I look forward to wearing them and even after washing them a number of times already, they're holding up splendidly.
The takeaway
Having a set of scrubs you love goes a long way, not only in brightening your day at the hospital or office that much more, but also for allowing you to do your job well. I can't recommend these scrubs enough if you're looking for a unique set from a great brand that will provide you with comfort and quality. Better yet, you can score a full set for about $50 right now with Scrubs & Beyond's 25% off Cyber Monday sale.
Joseph Gerlach is a medical student at the University of Buffalo. He lives in Buffalo, NY.