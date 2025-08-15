Skip to Content
PSA: This Ingredient Has Been Clinically Shown To Reduce Wrinkles In 15 Days*

August 15, 2025
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by Hiraman / iStock
August 15, 2025

When it comes to addressing wrinkles, there are a few different routes you can take. If you ask any dermatologist, they’ll likely recommend sunscreen before anything else—a whopping 80% of visible signs of skin aging can be attributed to UV exposure1 after all.

But, alas, delaying the onset is often more feasible than softening existing wrinkles, meaning your options for the latter are a bit slimmer. However, it's not impossible to ease those lines! If you want to smooth those etchings naturally, keep reading. There’s one ingestible ingredient that’s been clinically shown to reduce wrinkles after only 15 days.* 

The science behind supplementing with phytoceramides.

A quick refresher: Ceramides are key lipids that are naturally present in the skin cells. They make up the barrier between the outside environment and your body, working to lock in moisture and protect the skin from potential aggressors. 

Phytoceramides are simply ceramides derived from plants. They have a similar lipid structure to the ceramides found in your skin and may help replenish your natural ceramide stores.* You’ll often see ceramides present in all kinds of topical skin care products, but most research shows that supplementing with these lipids may be even more efficient.* 

See, as you age, the ceramide content in your skin cells begins to decrease—which is why oral supplements are so beneficial. This will help to support your natural levels and encourage better skin moisture and elasticity.* 

This, in turn, has been shown to lead to a reduction in wrinkles2 in only 15 days (yes, really!).* And the positive effects keep on giving: After three months of supplementation, an even greater boost in skin hydration and moisturization has been demonstrated in research studies3.*

The question becomes: Where can you find these phytoceramides? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Let us introduce you to our superstar skin supplement,mindbodygreen best skin+. This multifaceted skin enhancer is packed with phytoceramides (as Ceramosides® in our blend), along with other skin health supporters, like: 

  • Astaxanthin (as AstaReal® from green algae), a potent antioxidant 
  • Blood orange extract (as Red Orange Complex™), a complex of three varities of Sicilian blood orange

The takeaway

If you want to address wrinkles the natural way, supplementing with phytoceramides is a great place to start. Research studies have demonstrated a reduction in wrinkles when taking phytoceramide supplements for just 15 days, with even greater benefits after 8 weeks and beyond.*† There’s so much more to learn about ceramides—you can get a head start here, if you’re curious

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.†Benefits assume daily use and are evidence-based estimates rooted in clinical science at the ingredient level. Individual results may vary.