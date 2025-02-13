Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Study Suggests This Is The Ultimate Duo To Combat Inflammaging

Ava Durgin
Ava Durgin
February 13, 2025
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Healthy female athlete enjoying protein drink
Image by Johnny Greig / iStock
February 13, 2025

Aging doesn’t just come with wisdom — it often brings inflammation, too. This chronic, low-grade inflammatory state, cleverly dubbed "inflammaging," is a major driver of age-related diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, neurodegeneration, and even cancer.

It also accelerates muscle loss conditions like sarcopenia and cachexia, making it harder to stay strong and independent as you age. 

The problem? Modern lifestyles fuel chronic inflammation in multiple ways. Physical inactivity leads to the accumulation of visceral fat, which triggers a network of inflammatory pathways.

Processed diets, chronic stress, poor sleep, and environmental toxins further contribute to an overactive immune response that, over time, becomes damaging rather than protective. The result is a body stuck in a cycle of low-grade inflammation that quietly erodes health.

But here's the good news: emerging research shows that exercise and protein are powerful tools to combat this sneaky threat. A recent meta-analysis reveals just how effective these strategies can be, both separately and together.

The power of exercise & protein

Let’s get straight to the science: the study found that combining exercise and protein supplementation produced the most dramatic reductions in inflammation.

Specifically, markers like C-reactive protein, interleukin-6, and tumor necrosis factor-α—all key indicators of inflammation—dropped significantly when participants exercised and upped their protein intake.

The research also showed that exercise alone is still a game-changer, with consistent anti-inflammatory effects even without added protein.

On the flip side, while protein didn’t pack the same punch on its own, it still played a valuable role by supporting muscle function and promoting healthier aging.

How exercise fights inflammation

So, how does exercise help keep inflammation in check1? It all comes down to fat loss, immune system activation, and molecular signaling.

  1. Reducing visceral fat: Visceral fat isn’t just a storage depot—it’s an active tissue that secretes inflammatory molecules called adipokines, which fuel systemic inflammation. Regular exercise helps shrink visceral fat stores, reducing the release of these pro-inflammatory compounds and breaking the cycle of chronic inflammation.
  2. Boosting anti-inflammatory signals: Exercise triggers the release of myokines, beneficial molecules produced by muscle contractions. One key myokine, IL-6, initially spikes during exercise but later promotes an anti-inflammatory effect by increasing levels of IL-10 and IL-1 receptor antagonists—both of which help suppress inflammation .Exercise also modulates the immune system by reducing the activity of pro-inflammatory monocytes and enhancing regulatory T cells, which help counteract excessive inflammation.
  3. Enhancing mitochondrial function & metabolism: Exercise activates genes involved in muscle metabolism, improving the function of mitochondria—the energy powerhouses of our cells. This helps muscles use fuel more efficiently and reduces oxidative stress, a key driver of inflammation. A Harvard study even found that exercise mobilizes inflammation-countering T cells, which not only reduce muscle inflammation but also enhance endurance and long-term metabolic health.

The takeaway? With every workout, you’re not just building strength—you’re actively reducing the inflammatory load on your body.

The role of protein in anti-inflammation

Protein plays a critical role in supporting muscle health, and some types may even have direct anti-inflammatory benefits.

  • Essential amino acids in protein help repair and maintain muscle tissue, which is key for healthy aging.
  • Whey protein contains bioactive peptides with potential anti-inflammatory properties, making it a particularly powerful option for muscle recovery.
  • Protein intake supports exercise benefits by helping rebuild muscles damaged during workouts, reinforcing the anti-inflammatory effects of movement.

Small steps, but big impact

If you’re looking for actionable tips, here’s where to start:

  1. Get moving: Aim for a mix of resistance training and aerobic exercise to keep muscles strong and inflammation low.
  2. Prioritize protein: Include sources like lean meat, plant-based options, or whey protein supplements in your diet.
  3. Consistency is key: You don’t have to overhaul your entire life—small, regular changes can yield significant long-term benefits.

The takeaway

Chronic inflammation and muscle loss don’t have to define aging. By staying active and being mindful of your protein intake, you can fight back against inflammaging and maintain strength, vitality, and independence as you age.

So whether it’s lifting weights at the gym or adding a little extra protein to your smoothie, remember: the path to healthier aging might just be simpler—and more powerful—than you think.

