"Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid that helps remove excess oil and dead cells from the surface of the skin," says board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. "It is a great ingredient to use if you suffer from an oily scalp or dandruff. Salicylic acid helps dissolve connections holding dead cells to the surface of the skin. In this way, it can help improve scalp flaking. However, avoid salicylic acid if you have a dry or sensitive scalp. In these cases, it may cause more irritation than good."