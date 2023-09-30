Beauty Editor Review: Saie Glowy Super Gel + Usage Tips
My skin always looks the dewiest right after I finish my skin care routine. It makes sense; I consider face oil an essential part of any skin care routine, and it leaves my complexion absolutely radiant. But that shine often fades quickly or disappears entirely when foundation comes along.
As someone who wants to glow from within, I found myself searching for the perfect product to get all-day radiance (whether or not I decide to wear make up). After years of testing out products, I can confidently say that I've found my secret weapon to a freshly moisturized glow: the Saie Glowy Super Gel.
Here's why I've already gone through at least three bottles of my beloved primer and illuminator.
Why I’m obsessed with the Saie Glowy Super Gel
Even as a beauty editor who is constantly testing out new products, I've still managed to use at least three full bottles of the Saie Glowy Super Gel due to the product's many different uses. It’s a radiant primer, a skin hydration booster, and a lovely illuminator. The formula actually cuts down my complexion routine to a few simple steps (and I'm so grateful).
If you're wondering what makes this gel so special, it all comes down to the texture. It's light-as-air and quick-drying without a sticky residue—and the resulting radiance lasts for hours. And when mixed with a lackluster foundation, the primer even makes that product look better on my skin.
I’ve recommended this gel to a long list of friends and family members, and I’ve only heard positive reviews back, hence why I feel so confident telling you that it’s one of my favorite products on the market right now.
What’s inside:
Half the magic of this product is that it truly is a skin booster. The ingredient list is filled with glow-inducing skincare ingredients like papaya seed oil, squalane, glycerin, and even a tiny bit of lactic acid for gentle exfoliation.
You have two options to choose from: Sunglow and Starglow. The former (pictured below) has a golden brown hue to it, adding a post-vacation-type glow to any complexion. The Starglow shade is the same type of finish, just without the tint. Honestly, I love both.
When my skin is at it’s fairest I tend to reach for Starglow, as it’s a closer match for my skin tone. In the summertime, I’m a Sunglow user for sure. If you're one to frequent self-tanner for the body, then Sunglow may help you mimic that effect on your face, too.
How I use it
Like I said before this product is incredibly versatile. No matter how much or how little makeup you want to wear, it’s sure to boost radiance regardless. Below, a few tips I’ve collected after using this product for the past few months:
- Without makeup: Use this product as the last step of your skin care routine after SPF. You can also keep it on hand to re-apply throughout the day if your glow begins to fade. You can apply it all over the face, or just in spots you’d like to highlight like your cheekbones, under the brow, on the tip of your nose, or anywhere else the light naturally hits.
- With light makeup: On days I want to keep my makeup simple, I like to mix a lightweight foundation or tinted sunscreen with the Glowy Super Gel before applying it as one product. This ensures you skip layering too many products and risk pilling (though I will say, this product has never caused my skin care to pill). Mixing the two also helps mitigate the chances of your foundation fully covering the radiant finish the gel delivers.
The takeaway
The Saie Super Glowy Gel is a versatile, radiant-inducing primer and skin care product that doubles as a highlighter and all-over illuminator. I use it on days I’m makeup-free and I add it to any foundation to boost the dewy finish. It’s a product I keep on hand at all times and recommend to plenty of people in my life. If you’re committed to the goal of dewy skin like I am, it maybe your next favorite product, too.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including skin care, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.