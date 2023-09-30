The Saie Super Glowy Gel is a versatile, radiant-inducing primer and skin care product that doubles as a highlighter and all-over illuminator. I use it on days I’m makeup-free and I add it to any foundation to boost the dewy finish. It’s a product I keep on hand at all times and recommend to plenty of people in my life. If you’re committed to the goal of dewy skin like I am, it maybe your next favorite product, too.