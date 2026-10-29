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Increasing Your Running Mileage May Not Automatically Mean Using More Energy
Adding miles to your running routine sounds like a straightforward way to burn more calories.
But your body has other energy demands to juggle, too, from keeping your organs functioning to getting you through the rest of your day.
So what happens when you ask it to do more? Does your daily energy burn climb with your mileage, or does your body compensate elsewhere?
Research on competitive female runners offers some clues by looking at how the body divides its energy as training volume increases.
About the study
Researchers studied 20 female middle- and long-distance runners, half with amenorrhea (missed or absent periods) and half with regular menstrual cycles.
They wanted to find out whether runners who covered more miles burned more energy overall or used less energy for other activities to offset the demands of exercise.
Over eight days, researchers measured participants' total daily energy expenditure, metabolism during rest and sleep, everyday movement, and exercise. They also examined whether these patterns differed between runners with and without amenorrhea.
The research explores energy compensation, the idea that the body may adjust how much energy it spends on other activities as exercise demands increase.
More miles, less everyday movement
Runners who covered more miles each week didn't necessarily burn more energy overall. Instead, they tended to spend more energy on exercise and less on non-exercise movement, such as walking around or fidgeting.
In other words, you might run more but move less during the rest of the day. This could help explain why total daily energy expenditure doesn't always rise alongside your mileage.
Resting and sleeping metabolism also appeared to decrease slightly as weekly mileage increased, although those associations weakened after researchers accounted for body composition.
The general patterns were similar in runners with and without amenorrhea, though the small sample makes firm conclusions about differences between groups difficult.
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A shifting energy budget
The findings suggest that the body may compensate for increased exercise by reducing energy expenditure elsewhere.
However, this short study can't establish that running more causes these changes or show how they develop over time.
Importantly, moving less outside your workouts doesn't mean you need less food. Your body still needs energy to keep basic functions running, including reproduction and immunity.
The researchers say longer-term studies are needed to tell whether these shifts reflect greater efficiency or early signs of energetic strain, so eating less to match a less active afternoon isn't a safe bet.
How to fuel as your mileage climbs
As your training increases, your nutrition and recovery habits should keep pace.
- Eat enough to support your training: Increase your food intake as your mileage climbs rather than cutting back because you're moving less outside your runs.
- Pay attention to recovery: Persistent fatigue, declining performance, or recurring injuries may signal that you need more support. Irregular or missed periods are another important warning sign.
- Get help when symptoms persist: These changes can have several causes. A healthcare professional can help assess whether you're meeting your energy and nutrient needs.
The takeaway
More miles don't automatically mean more calories burned, but they do mean more work for your body. Keep your fuel tank topped up, and don't mistake feeling run-down for a normal part of being a runner.