Running 100 Miles May Affect Your Gut In A Way You Didn't Expect
By mile 80 of a 100-mile ultramarathon, tired legs might be the least of a runner's worries. Nausea, stomach cramps, and digestive issues are common during these extreme races, where athletes push their bodies for hours at a time.
And while we know that prolonged exercise places considerable demands on the muscles and cardiovascular system, the digestive system has its own challenges to manage.
A study followed experienced ultrarunners through one of these races1 to get a closer look at what happens inside the gut along the way.
About the study
Researchers wanted to understand how running 100 miles affects gut bacteria and the lining of the digestive tract, which helps keep unwanted substances from entering the bloodstream.
They recruited 40 experienced athletes competing in the Western States Endurance Run, a 100-mile trail race through the Sierra Nevada mountains with around 18,000 feet of climbing and 23,000 feet of descending. Runners provided blood and stool samples before and after the race. Researchers analyzed these samples to track changes in gut bacteria, the substances those bacteria produce as they break down nutrients, and signs of stress to the gut lining.
Gut bacteria stayed stable, but other changes emerged
One encouraging finding was that the overall mix and variety of runners' gut bacteria remained fairly similar after the race. Even after 100 miles of demanding exercise, the gut microbiome didn't undergo a major shift in its overall makeup.
Some individual bacterial groups did change, though. Streptococcus, Collinsella, and Veillonella increased, while Monoglobus decreased. Researchers also found changes in the substances gut bacteria produce as they break down nutrients, including amino acids from protein.
Some compounds, called aryl-acetates, increased in both blood and stool samples, while others, called aryl-lactates, decreased. Compounds linked to the amino acid tryptophan also increased in stool but decreased in the bloodstream.
Two blood markers associated with damage to the gut lining, I-FABP and LPS-BP, increased after the race. This suggests the gut's protective barrier was stressed during the event.
Why the gut lining matters during extreme exercise
Think of the gut lining as a security barrier. It helps absorb nutrients while keeping substances that belong inside the digestive tract from slipping into the bloodstream.
When that barrier becomes compromised, some of those substances can pass through.
According to the researchers, ultra-endurance exercise puts short-term stress on the digestive tract, and that stress is linked to injury to the gut barrier.
The study highlights an interesting distinction. Gut bacteria can remain relatively stable in overall numbers and variety while their activity changes. So, looking at the types of bacteria present doesn't necessarily tell us everything about how the gut is responding to physical stress.
What this means for endurance training
If your workouts don't involve running 100 miles, you don't need to worry about these findings. The study looked at the demands of an extreme endurance event, not the effects of regular exercise.
For marathoners and other endurance athletes, though, it offers another reason to take fueling and hydration seriously. A few general habits to keep in mind during training:
- Plan your fuel: Decide what you'll eat during longer sessions ahead of time instead of waiting until your energy starts to dip.
- Practice hydration: Test your hydration strategy during training runs so race day isn't the first time you try it.
- Pay attention to your digestion: Notice how your stomach responds to different foods, drinks, and fueling schedules during long runs.
- Get personalized advice: A sports dietitian can help you build a nutrition and hydration plan that suits your training and digestive needs.
The takeaway
A 100-mile race puts the digestive system to the test in ways that go beyond an upset stomach.
While runners maintained much of their overall gut bacteria, researchers also spotted changes in bacterial activity and signs of stress to the gut lining. It's another reminder that endurance takes more than strong legs; your nutrition needs to keep up, too.