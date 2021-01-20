Among beauty experts, there’s tons of talk about how you should apply your skin care products. We’ve got the when, the where, and the why pretty much tackled, but the how becomes a little more challenging to dissect. Case in point: the pressing versus rubbing debate.

In one corner, we have those who suggest you use the weight of your palms to press products into your face, as this technique keeps you from pulling at the skin and exacerbating wrinkles down the line. And in the other, you have those who say that rubbing in circular or upwards motions can offer a lit-from-within glow (so long as you do it correctly).

So where do we stand in this skin care tug of war? Well, we probed experts to get to the bottom of this debate, once and for all.