You may already wash your body every day, especially those areas prone to breakouts like the back and chest. But if you’re trying to prevent future zits from forming and treat any breakouts present, opting for a soap with potent ingredients is a great first step in your routine. You’ll want something that keeps the breakouts away without destroying the moisture barrier.

Our pick? The Shea Moisture African Black Soap Soothing Body Wash. This blend uses the clarifying properties of African Black Soap (which has been used as an oil- and blemish-fighter for years), in combination with aloe vera, which is great for keeping skin hydrated and combating inflammation. This is a safe bet for someone with drier skin as well, because it contains oats (which help soothe irritation) and vitamin E (which is a powerful hydrator).

If you find yourself struggling to cleanse a certain area, consider buying a shower brush with a longer handle to make the job easier.