To conduct the research, 700 people participated by listing out the top three qualities they look for in a partner, along with their own romantic desire for blind dates, romantic partners, and friends.

"The people in our study could very easily list their top three attributes in an ideal partner," notes social psychologist and study author Jehan Sparks, Ph.D., in a news release. "We wanted to see whether those top three attributes really mattered for the person who listed them. As it turns out, they didn't."

Because while potential partners having the top listed qualities did appear to increase desire, the results were a little more nuanced than that.