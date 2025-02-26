Advertisement
Reviewers Swears This Probiotic Improves Their Bloating Quickly*
Bloating is uncomfortable and frustrating, and can quickly wreak havoc on your day. The good news is that there are several steps that can help relieve bloat just as fast, including chewing your food thoroughly, not drinking water with meals, and going on a short walk after you eat (we dive more into the science behind those solutions here).
Another simple solution is to take a daily probiotic—one specifically designed to improve digestion and alleviate tiresome bloating. And that’s exactly what mindbodygreen’s advanced probiotic+ with bloat support can do.*
A probiotic that actually helps your bloat*
As a dietitian, I wouldn’t be surprised if you have some skepticism when it comes to probiotics for bloat. Because most of what’s sold in stores or online won’t work for your bloat.
A probiotic’s ability to work is dependent on:
- The specific probiotic strains (some strains have been shown in clinical studies to improve measures of bloat whereas others haven’t)
- Dose (does it provide the right amount of the probiotic to be beneficial)
- Quality (the live probiotic strains actually need to be alive and stay alive until they reach the large intestine).
Many probiotics don’t even list the specific strains or their doses on the bottle and aren’t primed to address your most pressing gut issues.
But, advanced probiotic+ with bloat support provides 3 clinically studied probiotic strains (in the optimal amount) to support your digestion and alleviate bloat.*
Once you start a high-quality probiotic, many people can expect improvements within 2 to 3 weeks.
But many reviewers said it worked even more efficiently for them.*†
Here’s what folks are saying.
It works (and quickly!)
“Solved my issues very quickly. After the initial bottle I tried, another top-rated brand, there was no comparison. I went back to daily use [with advanced probiotic+] to maintain my digestive system. I can also recommend the sleep support+ product!”*
–Linda A.
I felt a difference within a week
“I can feel the difference after a week of taking this supplement. I like how it has some awesome probiotic strains, no junk, and it makes me feel great! I have noticed that my digestion is much better, I am regular like clockwork and I have experienced a little less bloating. Highly recommend!”*
–Mary B.
Probiotic strain matters
“Ingredients matter! Have found mbg to be the best probiotic I have tried. Keeps me regular, and I feel good when I wake up. Thank you for the pro tips too via newsletters!”*
–Melissa R.
It really does help with bloat
“I love this product. I find a huge difference in my bloating, and it supports consistent bowel movements. I highly recommend this product.”*
–Alison S.
Multistrain magic
“Well tolerated and helpful. As a family physician, I am a great proponent of probiotics and this particular probiotic has helped my own family tremendously. Less gas and bloating.”*
–Stacey B.
Works overnight for me
“I love this probiotic. It's the best for curing [slow digestion], I take it at night and the morning is perfect. Also helps with bloating.”*
–Christine P.
Helps with my stomach discomfort*
“[I’ve been] taking it for close to 3 months. I noticed a difference in the first few weeks, and it has helped alleviate a lot of stomach discomfort I have experienced for years.”*
–Joseph K.
The takeaway
Not all probiotics work for bloat support but mindbodygreen’s advanced probiotic+ is truly an effective solution. With just one capsule a day provides three clinically studied strains (in their effective doses), it’s an easy and convenient way to keep bloating at bay.*
5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN