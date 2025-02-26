Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Reviewers Swears This Probiotic Improves Their Bloating Quickly* 

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
February 26, 2025
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Woman with Hand on Stomach
Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy
February 26, 2025

Bloating is uncomfortable and frustrating, and can quickly wreak havoc on your day. The good news is that there are several steps that can help relieve bloat just as fast, including chewing your food thoroughly, not drinking water with meals, and going on a short walk after you eat (we dive more into the science behind those solutions here). 

Another simple solution is to take a daily probiotic—one specifically designed to improve digestion and alleviate tiresome bloating. And that’s exactly what mindbodygreen’s advanced probiotic+ with bloat support can do.* 

A probiotic that actually helps your bloat* 

As a dietitian, I wouldn’t be surprised if you have some skepticism when it comes to probiotics for bloat. Because most of what’s sold in stores or online won’t work for your bloat.  

A probiotic’s ability to work is dependent on:

  • The specific probiotic strains (some strains have been shown in clinical studies to improve measures of bloat whereas others haven’t)
  • Dose (does it provide the right amount of the probiotic to be beneficial)
  • Quality (the live probiotic strains actually need to be alive and stay alive until they reach the large intestine). 

Many probiotics don’t even list the specific strains or their doses on the bottle and aren’t primed to address your most pressing gut issues. 

But, advanced probiotic+ with bloat support provides 3 clinically studied probiotic strains (in the optimal amount) to support your digestion and alleviate bloat.* 

Once you start a high-quality probiotic, many people can expect improvements within 2 to 3 weeks.

But many reviewers said it worked even more efficiently for them.*† 

Here’s what folks are saying. 

It works (and quickly!) 

“Solved my issues very quickly. After the initial bottle I tried, another top-rated brand, there was no comparison. I went back to daily use [with advanced probiotic+] to maintain my digestive system. I can also recommend the sleep support+ product!”*

–Linda A.

I felt a difference within a week

“I can feel the difference after a week of taking this supplement. I like how it has some awesome probiotic strains, no junk, and it makes me feel great! I have noticed that my digestion is much better, I am regular like clockwork and I have experienced a little less bloating. Highly recommend!”*

–Mary B. 

Probiotic strain matters

“Ingredients matter! Have found mbg to be the best probiotic I have tried. Keeps me regular, and I feel good when I wake up. Thank you for the pro tips too via newsletters!”*

–Melissa R. 

It really does help with bloat

“I love this product. I find a huge difference in my bloating, and it supports consistent bowel movements. I highly recommend this product.”*

–Alison S. 

Multistrain magic

“Well tolerated and helpful. As a family physician, I am a great proponent of probiotics and this particular probiotic has helped my own family tremendously. Less gas and bloating.”*

–Stacey B. 

Works overnight for me

“I love this probiotic. It's the best for curing [slow digestion], I take it at night and the morning is perfect. Also helps with bloating.”*

–Christine P. 

Helps with my stomach discomfort* 

“[I’ve been] taking it for close to 3 months. I noticed a difference in the first few weeks, and it has helped alleviate a lot of stomach discomfort I have experienced for years.”*

–Joseph K. 

The takeaway

Not all probiotics work for bloat support but mindbodygreen’s advanced probiotic+ is truly an effective solution. With just one capsule a day provides three clinically studied strains (in their effective doses), it’s an easy and convenient way to keep bloating at bay.*  

More On This Topic

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out
Women's Health

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out

Kim Casaburi

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)
Healthy Weight

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)

Ava Durgin

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones
Integrative Health

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones

Hannah Frye

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics
Integrative Health

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*
Integrative Health

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*

Moorea Thill

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score
Integrative Health

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score

Carleigh Ferrante

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train
Women's Health

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train

Hannah Frye

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It
Integrative Health

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out
Women's Health

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out

Kim Casaburi

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)
Healthy Weight

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)

Ava Durgin

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones
Integrative Health

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones

Hannah Frye

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics
Integrative Health

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*
Integrative Health

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*

Moorea Thill

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score
Integrative Health

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score

Carleigh Ferrante

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train
Women's Health

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train

Hannah Frye

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It
Integrative Health

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out
Women's Health

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out

Kim Casaburi

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)
Healthy Weight

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)

Ava Durgin

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones
Integrative Health

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones

Hannah Frye

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics
Integrative Health

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*
Integrative Health

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*

Moorea Thill

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score
Integrative Health

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score

Carleigh Ferrante

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train
Women's Health

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train

Hannah Frye

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It
Integrative Health

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Common Habit Could Help Mitigate The Impact Of Toxic Metals
Integrative Health

This Common Habit Could Help Mitigate The Impact Of Toxic Metals

Sarah Regan

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out
Women's Health

My Silent Suffering At 40 Was Due To This — It Took Multiple MDs To Figure Out

Kim Casaburi

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)
Healthy Weight

4 Realistic Steps To Finally Get Toned (Without Counting Calories!)

Ava Durgin

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones
Integrative Health

Research Reveals This Popular Sweet Can Help Ease Stress Hormones

Hannah Frye

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics
Integrative Health

How This RD Is Protecting Their Gut While On Antibiotics

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*
Integrative Health

This Gives Me The Tunnel Vision & Focus I Crave To Be Hyperproductive At Work*

Moorea Thill

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score
Integrative Health

This Science-Backed Routine Consistently Increases My HRV & Sleep Score

Carleigh Ferrante

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train
Women's Health

The Best (& Worst) Times Of The Month To Strength Train

Hannah Frye

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)
Integrative Health

How To Help Your Body Get Rid Of Everyday Toxins (Because There Are A Lot)

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It
Integrative Health

5 Ways Poor Sleep Messes With Your Metabolism & How To Fix It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Common Habit Could Help Mitigate The Impact Of Toxic Metals
Integrative Health

This Common Habit Could Help Mitigate The Impact Of Toxic Metals

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.