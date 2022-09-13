 Skip to content

Reviewers Rave About The One Product That Helps Them Wind Down Every Evening

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
beautiful woman sleeping on bed

Image by cottonbro / Pexels

September 13, 2022

You may be familiar with what you shouldn’t do before bed (aka, endlessly scroll online, eat spicy foods, etc.), but what about practices that help you relax pre-snooze? Everyone is different, but for some, this means indulging the senses—think massage, peaceful sleep sounds, and relaxing smells. Here’s one way to achieve the latter, according to tried-and-true customer reviews. 

One product that may help you wind down before bed. 

mindbodygreen's dream mist contains a cocktail of lavender, sandalwood, and chamomile essential oils to create a soothing atmosphere that can encourage relaxation, whether it be during meditation, before bed, or even in the shower. 

“It's become a part of my evening routine that I look forward to! It definitely helps me relax and set the tone for the meditation I do in bed before I go to sleep,” says Haley C., a mbg dream mist user. You can spritz this relaxing blend on your pillow or in the air to provide a breeze of relaxing scent—and who doesn’t want that before they tuck into bed?

“I spritzed a few pumps of dream mist on my pillow before falling asleep. The smell helped calm me down and shift me from day to night mode. I loved that the scent didn't smell artificial or too overpowering,” says Clara, another mbg dream mist buyer

It can be challenging to “turn your mind off,” so to speak, especially if you’ve been doomscrolling, looking at a screen, or even just have overwhelming thoughts circling in your head. Feel free to use this mist as a segue into a relaxing evening routine and set yourself up for peaceful rest. 

The takeaway. 

You may be familiar with habits that can keep you up at night, but practices to encourage relaxation before bed aren’t shared as often. This dream mist serves as one way to dive into a moment of tranquility before bed (or meditation, if you prefer). Bonus: You can even keep this mist on your desk to use throughout the day to find peace amid a jam-packed work schedule. 

