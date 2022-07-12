Even if you love your job, some days can drag on a bit longer than others. If you find yourself getting easily distracted, counting the minutes until you log off, or just need a midday refresh, you may consider taking a few moments of mindfulness.

Our tip? Use an aromatherapy tool like the mbg dream mist to encourage relaxation and activate your senses during these quiet moments.

All you have to do is spray the essential oil mist and take a few mindful breaths. Then close your eyes and keep your mind focused on your breath. If quiet meditation isn’t for you, call upon a guided practice, like this 10-minute meditation for stress relief.