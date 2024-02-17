Advertisement
Research Suggests Phthalates May Be Linked To Preterm Births
Whispers about phthalates and their potential influence on hormones have spread across health and beauty communities for years. This ongoing worry plays a crucial role in fueling the growing popularity of clean ingredients in today's beauty scene.
While additional research is necessary for a complete understanding of this connection, we do have some data, such as a recent study suggesting a possible link between phthalates and preterm births. This association is based on the hormone-disrupting capabilities of these chemicals.
Let's dive into how, exactly, this was discovered, what it means for women’s health, and where to go from here.
Phthalates linked to preterm births
A new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health analyzed data from over 5,000 American mothers and found a link between increased phthalate exposure and lower weight and gestational age1 (aka, the time between conception and birth). Researchers suggest 10% (equivalent to 56,600) of preterm births could be linked to these chemicals in 2018 alone. They used U.S. National Institutes of Health Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program.
What are phthalates?
Researchers use urine tests to assess their exposure levels, since how phthalates get into the body depends on the product. For plastic containers, it’s suspected that the particles break down and then are ingested. For cosmetics like lotion and nail polish, they can be absorbed through the skin. For products like hair spray, particles may also be ingested via breath.
With preterm birth comes a list of risks for the child, including infant and childhood mortality, psychological and learning disabilities in young adulthood, and even cardiovascular disease and diabetes later in life, researchers say.
Not to mention, preterm birth can have a heavy emotional and financial burden on the mother and family. In fact, researchers say that resulting medical costs from preterm births are estimated to reach $1.6 billion and as much as $8.1 billion throughout the child’s lifetime, as found in the same study.
There’s also a significant racial disparity in preterm birth rates. The CDC says, “In 2022, the rate of preterm birth among African-American women (14.6%) was about 50% higher than the rate of preterm birth among white or Hispanic women (9.4% and 10.1% respectively)2.” This disparity proves another essential point for more research and prevention efforts.
Summary
What else can cause preterm births?
Many other factors can contribute to preterm births, not just potential phthalate exposure. According to the World Health Organization3, causes of preterm birth include:
- Multiple pregnancies
- Infections
- Chronic health conditions such as diabetes & high blood pressure
- Possible genetic influence
A substantial number of preterm births still lack a known cause—hence, why more research is needed.
Where to go from here
This finding can understandably make people feel worried, since phthalates are so prevalent in everyday products. Research like this presents an opportunity for product developers to do better for women and infant health.
Take beauty products, for example. While phthalates are still found in plenty of cosmetics, more and more brands are switching to phthalate-free formulas—a call-out that’s especially popular in the fragrance and hair care categories.
On an ingredient list, phthalates can appear as:
- Di(2-Ethylhexyl)Phthalate (DEHP)
- Di-n-butyl Phthalate
- Di-n-octylphthalate (DNOP)
- Diethyl phthalate
You can look for those terms on ingredient lists, or seek the phthalate-free callout on a product’s packaging, online product description, FAQ, etc. Most of the time, cosmetic companies that formulate without phthalates will gladly let you know, so it shouldn't take too long of a search.
Considering the research on phthalate exposure and its associated health concerns, which extend beyond hormone disruption, it is prudent to advocate for substantial changes and a concerted effort to transition to safer plastic materials (or substituting plastic entirely) and cosmetic regulation.
Editor's note
The takeaway
A recent study in The Lancet Planetary Health, analyzing data from 5,000 American mothers, discovered a connection between heightened phthalate exposure and preterm births, highlighting the necessity for additional research. The obvious racial disparities and potential health risks intensify the urgency for advocating safer materials. Still, we can reduce personal exposure to phthalates in products like plastic containers and personal care items by opting for those labeled as phthalate-free.
If you want more tips on identifying clean beauty brands, check out this article.
