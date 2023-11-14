This is the model I have. It comes with an easily-adjustable velcro “comfort fit” band, which is perfect for people like me with tiny wrists. You can choose to swap it for a smartwatch wristband, giving you the option to wear your Samsung or Apple smartwatch on the outside of your wrist while your Reliefband device sits on the inside.

The Flex comes with a replaceable battery pre-installed. Reliefband says the battery should last around 350 hours before needing to be swapped out. Also worth noting: the Flex Reliefband is water resistant (not waterproof), so I did need to take it off when going in the ocean.