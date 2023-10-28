I Swear These Shoes Transformed My Workouts (& They’re 30% Off)

As a marathon runner, my movement practice used to center fully around cardio—so I was shocked by the impact strength training could have on my physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Of course, I was even more shocked to find that lifting weights in my running sneakers was a major no-no, according to podiatrists.

Upgrading to proper weightlifting shoes has seriously transformed my workouts. My form is better, my lifts are heavier, and I feel so much stronger, especially when I'm wearing these Reebok Legacy Lifters.

The only downside? Weightlifting shoes run on the higher end of the spectrum price-wise, so the brand's current $70 markdown is reason enough to try these lifters out for yourself.