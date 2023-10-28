I Swear These Shoes Transformed My Workouts (& They’re 30% Off)
As a marathon runner, my movement practice used to center fully around cardio—so I was shocked by the impact strength training could have on my physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Of course, I was even more shocked to find that lifting weights in my running sneakers was a major no-no, according to podiatrists.
Upgrading to proper weightlifting shoes has seriously transformed my workouts. My form is better, my lifts are heavier, and I feel so much stronger, especially when I'm wearing these Reebok Legacy Lifters.
The only downside? Weightlifting shoes run on the higher end of the spectrum price-wise, so the brand's current $70 markdown is reason enough to try these lifters out for yourself.
Why I love the Reebok Lifters
They're stylish
I remember the first time I got a gait analysis for running and was unhappy with which styles the expert recommended. "They're all so boring," I told him. To which he stated that finding the perfect shoes is not about aesthetics, it's about function (tell that to half my shoe collection, right?).
All that's to say, while comfort, function, and support really are top priority, I favor shoes I actually like the look of—and I get compliments every single time I wear the Reebok Lifters.
They're available in five stylish colorways and have a surprisingly sleek profile for such a sturdy and supportive shoe.
They're comfortable
I have bunions from years of ballet and running, and I've never once felt uncomfortable in the Reebok Lifters. While not offered in wide sizes, the toe box feels suprisingly spacious. There's no unwelcome rubbing or discomfort during any exercieses
These lifters felt quite heavy when I first took them out of the box, but on my feet they're surprisingly lightweight.
They're breathable
Even during the sweatiest workouts, my feet stay dry and comfortable.
Even during the sweatiest workouts, my feet stay dry and comfortable.
My whole body feels more secure
One huge reason podiatrists, chiropractors, and fitness trainers recommend weightlifting shoes is because they offer more stability and support than other footwear. In fact, not wearing the correct shoes for weightlifting can hinder your performance and even cause injury.
Holistic chiropractor Sarah Sponaugle, previously told mindbodygreen, "The best feature for a weightlifting shoe is one that doesn't hinder support while still allowing for movement in all directions."
When I'm wearing my Reeboks, my whole body feels more secure. My feet stay firmly planted on the ground during squats, lunges, and lifts—and I'm able to lift heavier because of it.
My feet don't shift around in the shoe
Honestly, I never thought much about the way my feet would shift around in my running shoes while I was did strength training at the gym. After switching to weightlifting shoes, though, I can't imagine going back.
Thanks to a sturdy design and a wide velcro strap over the laces, the Reebok Legacy Lifters keep my feet in place. It's crazy the difference this makes in my entire workout! Plus, it reduces the risk of injury.
I'm getting stronger by the day
Now that I'm equipped with a proper weightlifting shoe (and one that actually looks good), I'm way more motivated to hit the gym for strength training days.
Not only that, my better form is helping me uplevel my workouts, reach for heavier weights, and see results much more quickly.
Who knew a simple shoe swap could do all that?
The benefits of strength training
There's a reason I want to make the most of every weightlifting session—strength training has some major benefits.
According to a 2022 systematic review, muscle-strengthening activities can reduce one's mortality risk by up to 17%. What's more, low muscle mass has been linked with a higher risk of cognitive decline, insulin resistance, and high inflammatory markers.
It's normal to lose some muscle mass as you age, but according to a 2022 study, strength training can help mitigate muscle loss and prevent sarcopenia (an age-related muscle loss disease that impacts about 20% of people over the age of 65.
Regular resistance exercise can also improve sleep, boost your metabolism, increase energy levels, and support hormonal balance.
Ultimately, it's a key ingredient in increasing your longevity—but that's all moot if you're not wearing the right shoes.
The takeaway
Podiatrists want you to stop lifting weights in running shoes—and I can confidently say these Reebok Legacy Lifters have transformed my workouts. With the current $70 markdown, there's never been a better time to reap the many benefits of strength training.
