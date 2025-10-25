Meat & Healthspan: What The Latest Research Really Says
Protein has a way of stirring controversy. One week, headlines warn that eating too much red meat or dairy might shorten your lifespan. The next, experts stress that most adults actually aren’t getting enough protein to support muscle, hormones, and healthy aging. So what’s the truth?
A new study using data from nearly 16,000 U.S. adults offers some much-needed clarity: protein, whether animal or plant, does not appear to increase your risk of dying from cancer, cardiovascular disease, or any cause at all. In fact, people eating more animal protein actually had a small reduction in cancer-related mortality.
Here’s what the research found, and how you can use it to optimize your nutrition for longevity.
Protein supports longevity
Researchers looked specifically at how animal protein, plant protein, and circulating IGF-1 (a growth factor sometimes linked to cancer risk) were related to deaths from all causes, heart disease, and cancer.
The results? No matter the source, protein intake was not associated with increased risk of death.
Here’s a closer look at their findings:
Animal protein & healthspan
Higher intakes of animal protein were linked to a modest reduction in cancer mortality risk. This directly challenges the narrative that animal protein automatically fuels cancer growth. The protective effect may reflect the high-quality amino acid profile of animal proteins, which helps maintain muscle mass and metabolic health, both important predictors of healthspan.
Plant protein
While plant protein wasn’t associated with lower mortality risk in this study, it also showed no harm. The benefits of beans, lentils, nuts, and soy foods likely come from their broader nutrient package—fiber, phytonutrients, and minerals—rather than the protein alone. In other words, plant proteins are still powerful longevity foods, just not solely because of their amino acids.
IGF-1 levels
A common concern is that protein increases IGF-1, a hormone linked to certain cancers. But this study found no association between protein intake, IGF-1 levels, and mortality risk. That means eating more protein didn’t translate to worse outcomes, even over more than a decade of follow-up.
Taken together, the findings suggest that protein, in balance with an overall nutrient-rich diet, supports rather than undermines longevity.
Most people still aren’t eating enough
The study found that the average intake was about 82 grams of protein per day, and even the highest group measured only reached 97 grams. That’s within current guidelines but still below what many experts consider optimal for healthy aging.
We recommend aiming for at least 100 grams of protein daily (or 0.7-1 gram per pound of bodyweight a day), with special attention to getting 2.5 grams of leucine (the amino acid that flips on muscle-building) at each meal.
High-quality protein sources, like whey protein isolate, lean meats, fish, eggs, and Greek yogurt, can make hitting that target easier. But don’t forget your fiber: pairing these with plant-based staples like lentils, edamame, and nuts gives you the best of both worlds, supporting muscle, satiety, gut health, and overall longevity.
The takeaway
At the end of the day, one of the most powerful steps you can take for your health and longevity is simple: focus on eating enough high-quality protein each day.
Whether it comes from fish, poultry, dairy, or nutrient-rich plant sources, protein lays the foundation for muscle, metabolic health, and resilience as you age. When paired with a colorful, plant-rich diet full of fiber, antioxidants, and healthy fats, making protein the centerpiece of your meals becomes more than just a nutrition choice—it’s a science-backed strategy for living longer, stronger, and healthier.