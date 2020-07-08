It’s no secret that judgement is deeply embedded in us as human beings. Think about it: We judge ourselves—our thoughts, appearances, and feelings (and then we judge ourselves for having those feelings). We judge others—their decisions, experiences, and backgrounds. We’re constantly analyzing and criticizing every action to make sense of the world.

This judgement is perhaps at the heart of our systemically racist society. According to sixth generation shaman and author of Spirit Hacking, Shaman Durek (who is also the star of mbg's first original documentary, HEALERS), we typically attach moral values on our judgements of others, perpetuating harsh binaries that have become so ingrained in our culture. “Judgement makes you blind,” he says. “You’ll never see me, know me, because all you see is what your brain is telling you to see based on the world.”

Judgement is pervasive in our society, but that’s not to say we can’t do anything about it. According to Durek, the real reason we judge others is simpler than we think, and it just requires a bit more work and intention to free ourselves from the vicious cycle.