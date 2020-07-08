mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Social Good

The Real Reason We Judge Others Without Knowing It + How To Exit The Cycle

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
mindbodygreen Podcast Guest Shaman Durek

Image by mbg Creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 8, 2020 — 9:01 AM

It’s no secret that judgement is deeply embedded in us as human beings. Think about it: We judge ourselves—our thoughts, appearances, and feelings (and then we judge ourselves for having those feelings). We judge others—their decisions, experiences, and backgrounds. We’re constantly analyzing and criticizing every action to make sense of the world. 

This judgement is perhaps at the heart of our systemically racist society. According to sixth generation shaman and author of Spirit Hacking, Shaman Durek (who is also the star of mbg's first original documentary, HEALERS), we typically attach moral values on our judgements of others, perpetuating harsh binaries that have become so ingrained in our culture. “Judgement makes you blind,” he says. “You’ll never see me, know me, because all you see is what your brain is telling you to see based on the world.” 

Judgement is pervasive in our society, but that’s not to say we can’t do anything about it. According to Durek, the real reason we judge others is simpler than we think, and it just requires a bit more work and intention to free ourselves from the vicious cycle.

Why we judge others. 

According to Durek, judgement is simply a reaction to fear. “Judgment is your protection mechanism,” he says. “So you don’t have to engage with the unknown.” When we don’t have enough information about someone, our inherent instinct is to fear them, rather than striving to learn about them and their background. 

It’s not because we have ill intentions, per se. Rather, he says this aversion to the unknown has been pervasive in our culture for—well—forever: “We act this way because we haven’t been taught emotional intelligence in our upbringing, our schools, and our institutions," Durek explains, "so we don’t engage as a culture with things we are afraid of or learn from people we don’t understand."

Advertisement

What can we do? 

It’s going to take conscious action to go against deep-rooted judgmental instincts. The first step: Educate yourself. Learn what resources you have available, Durek says, and don’t be afraid to ask questions. (After all, that fear is what propels us into judgement in the first place). “We have to engage the conversation through education and asking people about their culture,” he continues.  

After we commit to education, Durek says the next step is to “get out of the idea of shaming, blaming, and naming.” In other words, removing any shame associated with a genuine learning journey.

The system, according to Durek, is designed to keep us divided, pitted against each other, in order to keep marginalized groups in oppression. That’s why it’s so important to band together. It’s how we can rise above the system itself. “Let’s turn our anger into fuel to propel ourselves into creating real change, so we can thrive and be done with this,” Durek says. 

The bottom line? In order to truly free ourselves from judgement, we need to approach the unknown with genuine curiosity, not fear. We must become comfortable asking people about their culture, and we shouldn’t perpetuate shame and blame. Our inherently racist system thrives on those good versus bad binaries. But as Durek notes, “We are intelligent enough to hold on to love, no matter what we see or hear.”

Enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or Spotify!

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join live July office hours.

Advertisement
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Miranda Kerr's Trick For Full, Lifted Lashes Doesn't Require An Eyelash Curler

Jamie Schneider
Miranda Kerr's Trick For Full, Lifted Lashes Doesn't Require An Eyelash Curler
Home

How To Wash Smelly Sneakers — With & Without A Washing Machine

Sarah Regan
How To Wash Smelly Sneakers — With & Without A Washing Machine
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Beauty

Is There An Optimal Time To Apply Hand Cream After Washing? What A Derm Says

Alexandra Engler
Is There An Optimal Time To Apply Hand Cream After Washing? What A Derm Says
Beauty

Vegan Versus Cruelty-Free Beauty: Yes, There's A Difference

Jamie Schneider
Vegan Versus Cruelty-Free Beauty: Yes, There's A Difference
Integrative Health

This Supplement Helps Manage Bloat When Nothing Else Works, Say mbg Reviews*

Kristine Thomason
This Supplement Helps Manage Bloat When Nothing Else Works, Say mbg Reviews*
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Nature

Beach Walks Don't Have To Be Long To Boost Health, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
Beach Walks Don't Have To Be Long To Boost Health, Study Finds
Integrative Health

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

Abby Moore
3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts
Food Trends

Is Quark The New Greek Yogurt? What To Know About This European Health Food

Andrea Jordan
Is Quark The New Greek Yogurt? What To Know About This European Health Food
Functional Food

Upgrade Your Favorite Pasta Dishes With These Healthier Noodles

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Upgrade Your Favorite Pasta Dishes With These Healthier Noodles
Integrative Health

Step Away From The AC & Cool Down With These Ancient Remedies Instead

Snow Xia L.Ac.
Step Away From The AC & Cool Down With These Ancient Remedies Instead
Beauty

Can You Use Hair Gel As Brow Gel? Experts Explain This Strange Hack

Jamie Schneider
Can You Use Hair Gel As Brow Gel? Experts Explain This Strange Hack
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/real-reason-we-judge-others-how-to-exit-cycle

Your article and new folder have been saved!