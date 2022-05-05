If you take a trip to Trinidad and Tobago you’ll be greeted by the savory aroma of doubles wafting from shop windows. Trinidadian as well as Tobagonian food has influences from India, Asia, and Africa, and the flavors rely heavily on herbs and spices while the dishes are rich in local produce.

My version of this popular street food is reminiscent of the original; however, I’ve increased the fiber content by about five grams with the addition of chickpea flour. This ingredient makes the recipe a good source of fiber, providing about 20% of the daily value in the dough alone.

Not only is the chana, spinach and pumpkin filling, rich in fiber, but it also provides an array of nutrients including iron, B vitamins, potassium, and magnesium. Curry, as well as turmeric, cumin, and black pepper are excellent sources of antioxidants that support vascular health by reducing oxidative stress and damage.