 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
An RD's Nutrient-Dense, Fiber-Rich Recipe To Support Healthy Blood Pressure

An RD's Nutrient-Dense, Fiber-Rich Recipe To Support Healthy Blood Pressure

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian & Cookbook Author By Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian & Cookbook Author
Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN is a Registered Dietitian who specializes in nutrition for chronic disease prevention. She received her masters of science in nutrition at New York University and completed her clinical nutrition training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Maya Feller

Image by Maya Fellar / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 5, 2022 — 9:02 AM

If you take a trip to Trinidad and Tobago you’ll be greeted by the savory aroma of doubles wafting from shop windows. Trinidadian as well as Tobagonian food has influences from India, Asia, and Africa, and the flavors rely heavily on herbs and spices while the dishes are rich in local produce. 

My version of this popular street food is reminiscent of the original; however, I’ve increased the fiber content by about five grams with the addition of chickpea flour. This ingredient makes the recipe a good source of fiber, providing about 20% of the daily value in the dough alone.

Not only is the chana, spinach and pumpkin filling, rich in fiber, but it also provides an array of nutrients including iron, B vitamins, potassium, and magnesium. Curry, as well as turmeric, cumin, and black pepper are excellent sources of antioxidants that support vascular health by reducing oxidative stress and damage. 

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts.

headshots of mbg functional nutrition training faculty

Research has also found that magnesium may help lower blood pressure by working to prevent calcium from entering the cells of the arteries and heart—similar to the action of calcium channel blocker medications. 

These doubles are a nutritious and delicious meal option, and my favorite attribute is their rich seasoning. I often talk about enjoying food and making recipes taste delicious, and this meal is the perfect balance of flavor and bite (with limited added salts!). 

You’ll need to set aside an hour from start to finish, but rest assured, it’s well worth the time in the kitchen.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Spinach and Pumpkin Doubles 

Serves 4 to 6 people 

Ingredients

For the Dough

  • 1/2 to 1/3 cup warm water
  • 1 teaspoon dry active yeast
  • 1 tablespoon date syrup 
  • 1/2 cup chickpea flour
  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose einkorn flour 
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tsp Chief Trinidad curry 
  • 1/8 teaspoon fresh black pepper 
  • 1/2 cup avocado oil for pan frying 

For the chana, spinach & pumpkin filling 

  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil
  • 1 small onion, diced 
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced 
  • 2 tablespoons Trinidadian curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon of cumin
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh black pepper 
  • 1 15-ounce can low sodium chickpeas, rinsed and drained 
  • 1 bag baby spinach
  •  2 cups peeled, seeded, and cubed pumpkin or butternut squash 
  • 1 ½ cups low sodium vegetable broth

For garnish 

  • Pepper sauce 
  • Cabbage slaw
  • Sliced cucumbers
  • Avocado 
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Method

To make the dough

  1. In a small bowl, combine the water, yeast, and date syrup. Mix together and set aside until it becomes bubbly—about five minutes. 
  2. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine all of the dry ingredients and the yeast mixture. If needed, add more water, one tablespoon at a time.
  3. Knead the dough until well combined.
  4. Cover the bowl with a damp towel and let it rest for 60 to 90 min in the warmest area of your home. The dough should rise. 

To make the filling

  1. In a large heavy saucepan add oil, onion, garlic, curry, cumin, turmeric, paprika and black pepper. Cook over medium heat for five minutes stirring often and taking care not to burn the spices. 
  2. Add the chickpeas, spinach, pumpkin, and vegetable broth. Cover and reduce the flame to low and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes until the pumpkin is soft. 
  3. When the dough has risen, punch it down and set aside for five minutes. 
  4. With wet hands, section the dough into tablespoon-sized portions and press together between the palms of your hands. Set aside. Repeat until no more dough is remaining. 
  5. Heat a dutch oven or large cast-iron pan over medium-high flame. Add one tablespoon of oil—when the oil and pan are hot, gently add the disks of dough and pan fry 30 to 60 seconds on each side. The dough should be golden brown but not burnt.
  6. Remove from pan and repeat with the remaining dough.
  7. To serve, ladle a generous portion of the chickpea spinach pumpkin filling onto the dough. Top with pepper sauce and a garnish of your choice!
  8. Enjoy warm.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Once you have made my version of doubles, I invite you to play with the ingredients and find other flavors you like for the filling. You can start with vegetables and animal proteins that you are familiar with, and flavor them with an abundance of herbs and spices. 

For more recipes like this, head to my website and sign up for my newsletter to receive a free e-book featuring my favorite go-to recipes.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN is a Registered Dietitian who specializes in nutrition for chronic disease...
Read More
More from the author:
Functional Nutrition Training
A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by 20+ top health & wellness experts
LEARN MORE
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN is a Registered Dietitian who specializes in...
Read More

More On This Topic

Recipes

This 4-Ingredient Guacamole Recipe Is Nutrient Dense & Blood Sugar Balancing

Abby Moore
This 4-Ingredient Guacamole Recipe Is Nutrient Dense & Blood Sugar Balancing
Functional Food

Coffee vs. Matcha: Which Morning Drink Is *Actually* Healthier?

Merrell Readman
Coffee vs. Matcha: Which Morning Drink Is *Actually* Healthier?
Functional Food

I'm A Clinical Psychologist: Try These Mood-Boosting Tricks At Your Next Meal

Edith Eger, Ph.D.
I'm A Clinical Psychologist: Try These Mood-Boosting Tricks At Your Next Meal
Integrative Health

Hoping To Age Gracefully? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain
Hoping To Age Gracefully? Make Sure You Get Enough Of This Vitamin
Integrative Health

I'm An Energy Specialist: 3 Easy Ways To Feel Less Tired On A Daily Basis

Jason Wachob
I'm An Energy Specialist: 3 Easy Ways To Feel Less Tired On A Daily Basis
Beauty

This Dry Shampoo Revives My Oily Strands & Adds Instant Volume

Hannah Frye
This Dry Shampoo Revives My Oily Strands & Adds Instant Volume
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

6 Incredible Things That Happen When You Start Taking This Herbal Supplement

Josey Murray
6 Incredible Things That Happen When You Start Taking This Herbal Supplement
Integrative Health

Natural Sources Of Melatonin To Help You Sleep The Entire Night (Sans Hormones)

Emma Loewe
Natural Sources Of Melatonin To Help You Sleep The Entire Night (Sans Hormones)
Beauty

Applied Way Too Much Hair Oil? Don't Panic: 6 Tips To Reverse The Grease

Jamie Schneider
Applied Way Too Much Hair Oil? Don't Panic: 6 Tips To Reverse The Grease
Home

The Spring Cleaning Routine An Organizational Coach Swears By

Maeve Richmond
The Spring Cleaning Routine An Organizational Coach Swears By
Routines

Hate Burpees? This Modification Will Elevate Your Heart Rate, With Less Impact

Merrell Readman
Hate Burpees? This Modification Will Elevate Your Heart Rate, With Less Impact
Integrative Health

Eat Your Meal In This Order To Reduce Your Blood Sugar Spike By 75%

Hannah Frye
Eat Your Meal In This Order To Reduce Your Blood Sugar Spike By 75%
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/rd-doubles-recipe-blood-pressure-support

Your article and new folder have been saved!