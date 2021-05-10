Certainly, I’ve been there: Standing in front of my bathroom mirror, fingers raised to a blemish, knowing I shouldn’t be doing what I so desperately want to do—pick at my skin. I know all the reasons I shouldn’t. I know that it will only cause the pimple to stick around longer. I know that it may lead to scarring or a dark spot. I know that the best thing I can do for my skin is to walk away. And yet, sometimes temptations still get the best of me.

It’s not just the face that people hyper focus their attention. Some people pull at their cuticles and nails. Some may have scars or inflamed patches of skin they can’t leave alone. It’s estimated that chronic skin picking affects around 2 to 5% of the population, and of these people, 75% are women.

It’s a hard habit to break. So that’s why when I was chatting with holistic esthetician Hayley Wood in a recent episode of Clean Beauty School, I loved her sage advice she gives to her clients who pick at their skin.