Stock Up On These Foods To Fight Frailty, New Research Suggests

There are already a lot of science-backed reasons to eat flavonoid-rich foods (like berries or onions). Consuming flavonoids1 can help reduce the risk of certain cancers, metabolic disorders, and cardiovascular diseases.

But what are flavonoids? Quick science lesson: Flavonoids are a type of phenolic compound found in many plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, grains, tea, and wine2 . They have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and are often included in supplements because of their many positive health benefits.

Quercetin, a type of flavonoid antioxidant, has been shown to remove free radicals3 , which can lead to the development of Alzheimer’s, renal diseases, and cardiac abnormalities1 .

A new study found that there may be another reason to include more quercetin in your diet: to fight off frailty as you age. Consuming a higher intake of flavonoids, specifically quercetin, has been associated with lower odds of frailty onset in older adults4 , according to a recent study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Researchers studied individuals who participated in the large Framingham Heart Study with no frailty at the start of the study. The study looked at the relationship between participants’ frailty and flavonoid intake over time. (The mean age of individuals studied was 58 years old.)

The study concluded that higher flavanol intake was associated with 20% lower odds of frailty onset4 , while odds decreased even further (about 35% lower odds) with higher quercetin intake.