Functional Food

Meet, Purple Basil: The Antioxidant-Packed Herb To Try This Summer

October 14, 2024
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Purple Basil
Image by Sophia Hsin / Stocksy
October 14, 2024

If there's one fresh herb I use most often, it's probably basil. In fact, it's one of the few plants I find I can cultivate successfully, so a basil plant is a common sight on my windowsill or porch.

But have you ever considered how many types of basil there are? Beyond the sweet Genovese and Thai varieties that we see most in supermarkets, there's plenty more to try—and some of them even have unique benefits.

Holy basil is prized as a calming adaptogen, and this time of year, you can find a particularly vibrant variety at the market: purple basil.

How is purple basil different from sweet basil?

Sweet basil is the type that's most frequently referred to as just "basil," so we'll reference this one for comparison with the purple variety. According to vegan chef Priyanka Naik: "Purple basil has the same flavor profile of sweet green basil, but amplified," she wrote on Instagram. "Stronger smell, stronger taste, and overall a bit more flavorful."

Separate from its flavor differences, that color is a pretty clear distinguisher, too. "Purple basil has anthocyanin1, which gives it the beautiful purple pigment," shares Naik. If you're thinking that anthocyanin sounds familiar, that's because it's the same phytochemical that gives red onions, pomegranates, and purple sweet potatoes their hues.

According to medical research2, anthocyanins support metabolic health, contain anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, and are also known to help support cardiovascular health. While just a few leaves of this purple herb may not contribute a significant amount of phytochemicals, if you're making a basil-heavy dish, it's worth considering this as a chance to add some extra antioxidants to your meal.

How to use purple basil for an antioxidant punch

Once you pick up a bunch of purple basil (or grow it yourself because basil is always a great at-home herb plant), consider trying recipes with a high concentration of the herb (for all those antioxidant benefits).

Naik was sharing her love for this vibrant veggie as part of a delicious-looking homemade vegan pesto recipe, but some other options include blending it into a dressing for a grain bowl (purple goddess dressing sounds pretty good to us) or do a quick chiffonade cut on the leaves and toss them into your salad.

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

