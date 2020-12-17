What exactly is it that makes someone emotionally resilient in the face of hardship? According to Neo, it all comes down to the meaning you're able to give the situation: "One thing that makes or breaks a person is the way we process the event—whether we're able to make meaning of it all," she says.

And this isn't to say you're "happy" about something, per se, but you don't dwell on it either, she explains. It's the moment you're able to say, Hey, you know what? That's life. I'm choosing to understand this and trying to make some meaning out of it, she adds.

From there, you can receive whatever lessons the situation is presenting you with, and begin to rebuild. That's what makes someone resilient, Neo says.