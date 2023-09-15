PSA To All Women: You Won't Want To Sleep On This Key Nutrient As You Age

Aging doesn't have to mean slowing down. It just means taking a couple of extra steps to support the life you love. And with brands like plnt, you can sip your protein on the go, so there's literally no need to slow down. Whether you're 35 or 65, it's never too early to start prioritizing protein—and we recommend that you do. Laying the groundwork now puts you in a better position down the road. So that when Mrs. Menopause comes knocking, you'll be ready!