PSA To All Women: You Won't Want To Sleep On This Key Nutrient As You Age

We all need protein––point-blank. But how much protein depends on factors like age, sex, body composition, and physical activity level. And if you’re a woman, hormones play into the equation as well. For instance, research shows that women may require more protein during the luteal phase of their menstrual cycle1 , during pregnancy2 and while breastfeeding3 . Protein needs also increase as women approach menopause. Combined with age-related muscle loss, you get a perfect (protein-deficient) storm in your wiser years.

