The liver filters everything from food and alcohol to prescription drugs and dietary supplements. Excess amounts of anything can lead to damage, and unaddressed damage can cause long-term harm—or even death. According to a 2019 review from the Journal of Hepatology, approximately 2 million people2 around the world diet annually as a result of liver diseases. Cirrhosis (severe scarring of the liver) causes about 58% of these deaths.

The good news is that the liver is incredibly regenerative, and with the right support from lifestyle habits and tailored nutrition and supplementation choices, we can aid its natural detoxification process and ensure optimal function.

One herb in particular has been used safely for centuries to help protect and restore the liver: Let’s talk about milk thistle.