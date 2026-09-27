How To Make A Creamy Pumpkin Spice Latte With 30+ Grams Of Protein
For many, this time of year is lovingly referred to as pumpkin spice season. If you're anything like me, you're ready to add a little pumpkin flavor to just about everything (i.e. healthy pumpkin pies, overnight oats, or a roasted side dish). One of my favorite ways to do that? A homemade pumpkin spice latte. Because as tasty as a PSL is from your fave coffee shop, some of those drinks pack in 50 grams (!!) of added sugar. Talk about a blood sugar spike.
But PSLs are incredibly easy to make at home and require a lot of sweetener to get the fall flavor you crave. With the right ingredients, it can even be a blood sugar-balancing sip.
Ingredients
- 1-2 shots of espresso
- ¾ cup milk of choice
- 2 tablespoons pumpkin purée
- 1 serving vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate
- ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, plus more for topping (if desired)
- 1 teaspoon maple syrup, optional
- Pinch of salt, optional
Method
- Heat the milk and spices: Pour the milk, pumpkin purée, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, and salt into a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Warm until hot and steaming, but do not let it boil.
- Brew the coffee: Prepare the espresso or strongly brewed coffee:
- Froth the mixture: Remove the pumpkin-milk mixture from the heat, add the whey protein and use a handheld milk frother for 30 seconds, until smooth and foamy.
- Combine: Pour the frothed milk right over your espresso, spoon any extra foam right on top.
- For an iced latte: Let the pumpkin mixture cool completely before pouring it over a glass filled with ice. Add the coffee and stir to combine.
Why you'll love this protein latte
You'll love this latte because it's cafe caliber, and you can't tell that it has 31 grams of protein! Whereas many protein powders taste chalky and artificial and even clump when mixed with a warm liquid, mindbodygreen's grass-fed whey protein isolate+ does not. This smooth powder is made with clean ingredients, and has an ingredient list that reads like a homemade baked good (with organic vanilla extract, organic cinnamon bark, pink Himalayan salt).
Plus, each serving provides 25 grams of high-quality, complete protein. This includes 2.9+ grams of the amino acid leucine, which supports optimal muscle protein synthesis.* It's a perfect way to start your day. One reviewer loves this combo because she never wakes up hungry, but this latte gives her the energy (beyond caffeine) needed to start her day on the right food. Read about her experience here.
The takeaway
This pumpkin spice protein latte brings together everything you love about a fall coffee with a little extra staying power. With just over 30 grams of protein per serving, it's an easy way to make your morning coffee a bit more nourishing. Enjoy it warm on a crisp morning or pour it over ice when you're still holding on to the last days of summer.