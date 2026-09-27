For many, this time of year is lovingly referred to as pumpkin spice season. If you're anything like me, you're ready to add a little pumpkin flavor to just about everything (i.e. healthy pumpkin pies, overnight oats, or a roasted side dish). One of my favorite ways to do that? A homemade pumpkin spice latte. Because as tasty as a PSL is from your fave coffee shop, some of those drinks pack in 50 grams (!!) of added sugar. Talk about a blood sugar spike.